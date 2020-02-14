UNMC specialty plate

Students and faculty at the University of Nebraska Medical Center — and anybody else with the extra bucks — soon may be able to show off their school spirit with a University of Nebraska Medical Center license plate.

UNMC is looking to join its sister campuses as NU schools that have specialty plates.

"This is a terrific opportunity for faculty, staff, students, alumni and others to show their pride in UNMC," Chancellor Jeffrey Gold said in a press release. "I look forward to seeing these license plates as I travel across the state."

The UNMC license plate design has been approved by the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles, but 250 applications are necessary for the state to begin manufacturing the plate.

Each applicant must commit to paying the $70 fee annually for the plates.

After UNMC has received 250 commitments, the people who have committed will be emailed with instructions on filling out the appropriate DMV forms.

Remember, UNMC is the school; the Nebraska Medical Center is the hospital. 

