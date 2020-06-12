Some University of Nebraska-Lincoln faculty leaders say they have hit a wall in their effort to get UNL off a national professor group's censure list.
UNL faculty members had hoped the university would be removed from the American Association of University Professors' censure list, or blacklist, by the AAUP's national council this month. But that will not happen because a UNL committee and the NU system's legal office haven't agreed on bylaw changes affecting how faculty members are suspended.
"We are very frustrated that it is unlikely we can be removed from the AAUP censure list this year," UNL Faculty Senate President Nicole Buan said by email. "At this time UNL faculty are seriously concerned that the stain of censure will remain far longer than it should."
UNL is on the AAUP's censure list for its handling of a conflict that was in the national news in 2017-18. In August 2017, lecturer-graduate student Courtney Lawton berated and flipped off an undergraduate student who sat at an outdoor table recruiting students to the conservative organization Turning Point U.S.A.
Turning Point is known for its "watch list" of liberal faculty members. The national AAUP at the time said UNL failed to give Lawton due process in front of her peers before it suspended her and released her in 2018. The AAUP also said UNL caved under pressure from conservative politicians who were infuriated by the incident.
The censure list has 58 colleges on it, including Clarkson College of Omaha and the University of Missouri. Typically, the AAUP puts a college on the list after an academic freedom, due process (a hearing before peers) or tenure dispute with faculty.
UNL faculty members say the hang-up is not with UNL administrators but with NU's central administrative office, which oversees institutions in Omaha, Lincoln and Kearney.
Buan said the faculty senate has approved changes twice, only to have them met with "significant delays and unpredictable flip-flopping" and revisions by the legal office. James Pottorff is the NU system's general counsel.
Public relations representatives this week worked to temper criticism and conflict. NU system spokeswoman Melissa Lee said work on the bylaws "has been a good, collaborative process" and that everyone wants "to take proper care to get this (bylaw changes) right."
Lee said that "anytime we are talking about policy or bylaw changes, we work through multiple drafts, taking care to incorporate feedback from a variety of perspectives."
UNL spokeswoman Deb Fiddelke said it was clear late last year that work to change the bylaws wouldn't be finished by June. The NU Board of Regents must approve changes of bylaws.
"There's been a lot of back and forth," Fiddelke said. "Amending the bylaws is something that takes time and effort." UNL administrators have no desire to move forward on the matter without faculty senate approval, she said.
Julia Schleck, a UNL professor and an AAUP officer, said due process entails faculty committees that review suspensions and dismissals to protect academic freedom. Faculty members, she said, shouldn't be disciplined for the content of their ideas, research or teaching.
"That's how we protect the generation of new and sometimes unpopular knowledge that is discovered and disseminated within colleges and universities," Schleck said through an email.
Kevin Hanrahan, past president of the UNL Faculty Senate, said UNL professors and administrators have worked hard on the situation. Hanrahan accused NU's central office of "derailing the process" and seeming "intent on keeping UNL on the censure list."
Hanrahan said he hoped new NU President Ted Carter, who has expressed support for academic freedom, would get involved and remove the snags.
