The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will continue providing classes almost exclusively online this summer out of concern over the coronavirus outbreak.

Elizabeth Spiller, UNL’s new executive vice chancellor, told the UNL community that undergraduate, graduate and professional courses will stick with the online classes that are being used this semester. The online courses are being used throughout the country so that students don’t have to gather in classrooms.

Spiller said many of the plans for summer, including internships and study abroad programs, have been dashed by the COVID-19 crisis.

She said UNL wants to expand opportunities and alternatives through creative ideas from the faculty members. “A call for proposals will be going out soon” to professors, she wrote.

Those students who have enrolled for in-person summer classes should “hold tight” until new plans are finalized over the next few days, she said. Previously scheduled online summer courses will go on as planned.