The University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the University of Nebraska at Omaha, the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the University of Nebraska at Kearney announced Tuesday that they will not hold traditional graduation ceremonies in May. 

UNL said it would livestream online an event in May, including a talk by Husker volleyball coach John Cook. UNL invited May graduates to attend August, December, May 2021 ceremonies or some other commencement that fits into the graduates' calendars. 

The COVID-19 outbreak has compelled schools and most other entities to drastically change their schedules and operating procedures.

UNO students will be recognized through an online streaming commencement ceremony on May 8. May UNO grads will be able to take part in a commencement ceremony at Baxter Arena in December.

UNK said it plans to combine commencement for spring and summer graduates on July 31.

UNMC will hold virtual ceremonies May 7 and 9. UNMC grads will have the chance to participate in the December ceremony or any future ceremony.

Creighton University in Omaha and Nebraska Wesleyan in Lincoln are among many other colleges that have canceled their standard graduation ceremonies.

