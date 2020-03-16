The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has announced that students who move out of dorms will receive a prorated refund based on when they leave.

Students who move out and complete paperwork by March 24 will receive a refund equal to 60% of room and board, said Laurie Bellows, interim vice chancellor of student affairs.

Those who move out at later date or otherwise don't properly complete the process by March 24 will be given an adjusted refund, she said.

Students are welcome to remain in the residence hall, she said. Meals will continue to be served.

Because online instruction will occur, there will be no refund of tuition or fees.

Students have been asked to make sure they are prepared for remote learning.

Nancy Gaarder

