The University of Nebraska-Lincoln named its No. 2 administrator Wednesday and will bring her to Nebraska from the University of California-Davis.

Elizabeth Spiller will take over as UNL's executive vice chancellor for academic affairs in March, as long as she is confirmed by the NU Board of Regents.

Spiller has served as UC-Davis' dean of the College of Letters and Science since 2017. A UNL press release said Spiller financially restructured and reorganized that college.

She replaces Donde Plowman, who took over the top job at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville this year. Richard Moberly, dean of the College of Law, has worked as interim executive vice chancellor and will return to lead the law college.

Chancellor Ronnie Green said Spiller also will have an appointment as a professor of English at UNL. Spiller also has experience as dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences at Virginia Tech. UNL said Spiller led initiatives at Virginia Tech in  faculty excellence, curricular innovation, and diversity and inclusion.

She said at a UNL presentation in October that she would strive to expand access to education at Nebraska.

UNL said Spiller would strive for increasing access for disadvantaged students, improving opportunities to innovate and participate in research, and broadening cross-disciplinary study options. Spiller was one of four finalists selected through a national search.

Spiller holds a doctorate and a master's degree in English and American language and literature from Harvard University and is a scholar of Renaissance literature. She earned a bachelor's degree in English literature from Amherst College.

She has written two books in her career. The first was "Science, Reading and Renaissance Literature" and the second "Reading and History of Race in the Renaissance.”

The executive vice chancellor is the university’s academic leader. She will report directly to Green and work closely with UNL's academic deans.

