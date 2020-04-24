The University of Nebraska-Lincoln intends to hold classes on campus in the fall, the chancellor of the university told campus leaders, deans and others Friday.

The World-Herald learned that Ronnie Green told the group in a remote "town hall" meeting using Zoom technology that fall semester would be unusual and that special provisions might have to be made to allow for social distancing in large classes.

The coronavirus situation has compelled most colleges and universities across the country to use online classes so that students and professors don't have to gather in close proximity on campus. Now colleges are beginning to determine whether they will return to some form of on-campus teaching in the fall.

Perhaps class sizes will have to be reduced, schedules altered, larger venues used or other adjustments will have to be made, Green said.

Green has had other meetings with campus representatives in which he made similar points, sources said.

Three people who declined to be named said Green disclosed his intentions on Friday. It's not completely clear whether the entire NU system, with institutions in Omaha, Kearney and Lincoln, will follow the plan to offer on-campus courses in the fall. However, both the NU system and UNL are expected to make announcements Monday.

NU spokeswoman Melissa Lee declined to discuss what her message would be next week.

Green also applauded his campus for its effort to provide coursework online during this strange time. He said that online classes have not been ideal, but that they have worked.

He said the UNL community has had only two diagnosed cases of COVID-19 and that the city of Lincoln also has had low incidences of the disease.

He encouraged those he talked with on Friday to get ready to work hard for fall semester. Green said it would take "all hands on deck" to suitably get set for fall semester.      

rick.ruggles@owh.com, 402-444-1123

