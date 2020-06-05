LINCOLN — University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green called Friday for the campus to join him on a journey toward anti-racism and racial equity.

In an email to faculty, staff and students, Green said he had been shaken to his core by the previous week, starting with the “unjust and senseless” death of George Floyd. Since then, he said he had been listening to black voices in the community and reflecting on national and UNL history on the challenge of racism.

“We must take real steps to address racial inequities and a history of exclusion. We must take them now. And we must take them again, and again and again.”

Green called for the campus to take meaningful steps that advance “real and sustained change.” He pledged to be deeply engaged in the effort and to base it in his office to raise its profile, provide accountability and sustain its focus.

He said he would soon appoint two co-leaders to collaborate with Marco Barker, the vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion, in managing the projects and activities that would emerge in the weeks ahead.

Green added that the effort would require commitment and action from all on campus and that failure to take action would mean failing to fulfill the campus’ mission of access and success for all.

