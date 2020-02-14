A University of Nebraska-Lincoln panel has set a new enrollment goal while creating a five-year plan to improve student life and learning.

UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green acknowledged the new goal Friday in Lincoln in his State of the University speech. He has changed the name of the speech to the State of Our University and shared podium time Friday with UNL deans.

The UNL strategic plan committee has called for a 15% increase in enrollment over the next five years, which means enrollment would rise from about 25,390 to 29,200.

This is the third adjustment of UNL's enrollment goal in four years. Green declared a goal of 35,000 in 2016. He adjusted that to between 29,000 and 31,000 in 2017 with an "aspirational goal" of 32,500.

The target has moved again. Enrollment is a crucial budget element for colleges and universities. As state money for higher education flattens and the population of young adults in the Midwest also stagnates, colleges engage in fierce competition to recruit students.

Green said in his upbeat speech that enrollment in fall 2019 marked the sixth straight year it has exceeded 25,000.

A 30-member committee, including faculty members, administrators, staffers and students, spent months creating an 18-page plan for the next five years. That plan includes specific goals and general concepts for which to shoot.

The committee's four co-chairs — Susan Sheridan, Angela Pannier, Shane Farritor and Rick Bevins — said late this week that they had been encouraged by Green to be bold.

"It will change the university," said Sheridan, director of UNL's Nebraska Center for Research on Children, Youth, Families and Schools.

The foursome said the guiding concept of the plan — "Every person and every interaction matters" — is more than empty talk. Farritor, a professor of mechanical engineering, said living that concept will help make UNL "the kind of university that the state wants us to be."

"And the plan is about taking it up a notch," Farritor said. "This is something that we want to work on every day."

Bevins, chairman of the UNL psychology department, said serving on the committee revealed to him the expectations and hopes for UNL. 

"I didn't know how great of an opportunity it was," he said of helping lead the committee. "Everybody just cares so passionately about the university, about the university's impact on the state."

Pannier said the plan sets many goals. And now, she said, it's time to stop working on the plan and start carrying it out.

