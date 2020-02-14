Some of the best college lessons take place outside classroom walls, and a new five-year plan at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln seeks to maximize that fact.

The plan in part emphasizes learning by experience and requires graduates to have an “experiential learning portfolio.”

UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green called this perhaps “the most audacious goal” of the plan. Green spoke to the UNL community Friday at his State of Our University address.

A UNL committee spent months on the plan and held 29 listening sessions with students, faculty members and others. The committee included more than 30 members, including staffers, administrators, professors and students.

The four leaders of that committee — Susan Sheridan, Angela Pannier, Shane Farritor and Rick Bevins — discussed their product late this week.

“It will change the university,” said Sheridan, director of UNL’s Nebraska Center for Research on Children, Youth, Families and Schools.

Many programs, such as architecture, already have their students gain experience outside of class. Bevins, chairman of the psychology department, said in those cases, students may be asked to “scale it up.” At the very least, they will have to document their learning experiences in a portfolio.

“It looks different in every field,” said Pannier, a professor of agriculture and natural resources as well as biomedical engineering. In some cases, the experience might be an internship or apprenticeship. In others, students will gain experience through research.

The experiences, committee members said, might include a study abroad program, performance, presentation or creative activity.

Sheridan said some academic units won’t have to provide more out-of-class experiences, but will have to be “intentional” about them, making sure they happen.

“I think there’s something fundamentally that you can’t get out of books,” Sheridan said.

The four also said the guiding concept of the UNL plan — “Every person and every interaction matters” — is more than talk. Farritor, a professor of mechanical engineering, said living that concept will help make UNL “the kind of university that the state wants us to be.”

“This is something that we want to work on every day,” Farritor said.

Some of the plan’s targets are general and others are specific. Among specific goals, the plan:

  • Calls for a 15% increase in enrollment over the next five years, which means it would rise from about 25,390 to 29,200.
  • Aims to increase the four-year graduation rate from 46.9% to 55%, and the six-year rate from 67.8% to 72%.
  • Wants UNL to hit $450 million in research expenditures, up from $317 million last year.

