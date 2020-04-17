Offering free tuition to undergraduate Nebraska students whose families earn less than $60,000 a year will be "a game-changer" for the state, University of Nebraska President Ted Carter said Friday.
Carter said he won't be asking the Legislature for more money to pay for the program.
The announcement of the new program comes during the same week university officials forecast a shortfall of at least $50 million this fiscal year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Officials attributed the shortfall to housing refunds, event cancellations, medical costs and other factors.
"We're going to do this within our existing budget lines," he said.
But to make the numbers work, officials may have to make "some hard calls on some programs," he said.
No private money is being used, he said.
Carter said the program is "the right thing to do."
He said that families are struggling right now and that officials want to make sure no Nebraskan is denied a college education because of cost.
The program takes effect for fall 2020. It covers tuition at the university's four four-year campuses: Lincoln, Kearney Omaha and the medical center.
The program is for new and returning students, attending physical classes or studying online.
To be eligible for full tuition coverage, students must take at least 12 credit hours per semester and maintain a 2.5 GPA. Nebraska Promise will cover up to 30 credit hours per academic year.
Room and board and fees will not be covered.
Gov. Pete Ricketts backs the program, according to a press release from the university.
Ricketts said the program would help more of the state's young people afford college, graduate on time and get "a great-paying job here in our state."
"I'm pleased to see the university taking this important step to keep costs down for Nebraskans, especially at a time when all of us are tightening our belts," he said.
The university’s existing need-based financial aid program, Collegebound Nebraska, guarantees tuition-free education for qualifying Pell Grant-eligible Nebraska students. Almost 3,000 students currently attend NU tuition-free under the program.
Nebraska Promise would cover about 1,000 additional current and future NU students, officials said.
Although the program could benefit students financially undercut by the pandemic, the program is a long-term venture and not a response to the pandemic, Carter said.
At this time of year, a lot of high school students are deciding whether to attend college out of state or stay in state, he said. The program could tip their decision toward Nebraska, he said.
As for students whose family income exceeds the threshold, Carter said he will do everything he can to keep tuition rates flat and education affordable.
Carter announced the program at Friday's Board of Regents meeting.
Carter said many people have worked hard to put together the concept for the program, and he thanked the campus financial aid directors for their guidance as well as members of a systemwide strategic planning committee whom he said have been discussing ideas about student access, success and well-being.
“The chancellors and I are exploring other steps related to affordability … We don’t have further announcements just yet but will share any decisions as soon as we make them,” Carter said.
Regent Tim Clare said he favors the program.
In addition to helping students with financial need because of the pandemic, it will help families still recovering from last year's flooding, he said. The students can graduate without debt, he said.
And once COVID-19 is behind the state, it will still face workforce shortages that the university will play a role in solving, he said.
He said tuition shouldn't be a barrier keeping young people out of the university.
"If we can provide this opportunity for young families, it's transformational," he said.
He said that he is comfortable with the 2.5 GPA requirement and that some students' GPA may be lower because they're working a part-time job that cuts into studying time.
Regent Robert Schafer said he supports the program and called it "awesome."
"Ultimately what you're trying to do is give someone the opportunity to live the American dream," he said.
Regent Elizabeth O'Connor said some students have lost jobs because of the social gathering restrictions triggered by the pandemic. The program will prevent their education from being interrupted because they can't pay tuition, she said.
It will alleviate stress for those students, she said.
"It's definitely going to be a positive for Nebraska," O'Connor said.
Higher education is too important to individual and economic prosperity to allow Nebraskans to be left behind, Carter said.
“We want to make sure we are accessible for all,” he said.
The university provided quotes from the system’s chancellors in a press release.
Ronnie Green, chancellor of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said, “This takes away the guessing game for many families and provides a clear path for a college degree at our Big Ten university.”
University of Nebraska at Kearney Chancellor Doug Kristensen said, “This promise to Nebraska will change lives by making a university degree more affordable. Investing in students benefits all Nebraskans, and this news comes at the critical enrollment decision time to remind families that an affordable, quality bachelor’s degree is attainable.”
Dr. Jeffrey Gold, chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Omaha and University of Nebraska Medical Center, said, “Access is at the heart of the missions of both UNO and UNMC. Cost should not be a limiting factor for any Nebraska student who wants to change their life with a degree from one of our campuses.”
1 of 35
Snow falls at a drive-up mobile food pantry run by the Food Bank off the Heartland and Millard Public Schools in Millard on Thursday. The mobile pantry more than doubled the number of packages of fresh fruits and vegetables, bread, potatoes and pantry staples they normally give out each month in anticipation of increased need due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Snow falls at a drive-up mobile food pantry run by the Food Bank off the Heartland and Millard Public Schools in Millard on Thursday. The mobile pantry more than doubled the number of packages of fresh fruits and vegetables, bread, potatoes and pantry staples they normally give out each month in anticipation of increased need due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Terri Connell loads a vehicle at a drive-up mobile food pantry run by the Food Bank off the Heartland and Millard Public Schools as snow falls in Millard on Thursday. The mobile pantry more than doubled the number of packages of fresh fruits and vegetables, bread, potatoes and pantry staples they normally give out each month in anticipation of increased need due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
An image of Jesus is reflected in a puddle during an Easter service at King of Kings Church on Sunday in Omaha. The church installed a large screen in the parking lot to enable drive-up and park services.
Hank, a Labrador retriever, does not respect social distancing and gives Morgan Henderson, the owner of Dirty Doodles, a kiss while being groomed at Dirty Doodles in Omaha. The dog grooming service has moved work stations outside so employees can remain six feet apart during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Handwritten notes for customers at Nite Owl in Omaha on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Nite Owl has been writing personal notes to customers and offering specials, like the Social Distance Daiquiri, while offering curbside take-out as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Karna Gurung answers a text on his phone at his store located at 822 N 40th Street on Thursday, April 02, 2020. Gurung is translating important information about coronavirus for non english speaking members of his community.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
The Easter Bunny waves to families as they drive by at the Hy-Vee near 144th and Stony Brook Blvd. in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The grocery store usually hosts an Easter egg hunt, but went with a drive-thru Easter Bunny visit this year to encourage social distancing in response to the novel coronavirus.
About 100 people line up outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Don Rupp wears a face mask made by his wife while waiting in line outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Rabbi Daniel Blotner puts together Seder-To-Go kits at Chabad House in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Seder is a ritual dinner to mark the beginning of Passover, which began on April 8. The free kits and were available for delivery for anyone who is homebound during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A woman walks a dog as the sun sets on Elmwood Park in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
A couple walks along the West Papio Trail in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
Kennedy Cascio has decorated her home's front door with a symbol for medicine and hearts. Cascio is an intensive care unit nurse at the Bellevue Medical Center and created the display to "show that I am thankful for everyone working on the frontlines," as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Photographed in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
A message is left along a fence at Lewis and Calrk Middle School in Omaha on Thursday, April 09, 2020. Omaha Public Schools have been closed since mid-March, with remote learning for all students, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Snow falls at a drive-up mobile food pantry run by the Food Bank off the Heartland and Millard Public Schools in Millard on Thursday. The mobile pantry more than doubled the number of packages of fresh fruits and vegetables, bread, potatoes and pantry staples they normally give out each month in anticipation of increased need due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Snow falls at a drive-up mobile food pantry run by the Food Bank off the Heartland and Millard Public Schools in Millard on Thursday. The mobile pantry more than doubled the number of packages of fresh fruits and vegetables, bread, potatoes and pantry staples they normally give out each month in anticipation of increased need due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Terri Connell loads a vehicle at a drive-up mobile food pantry run by the Food Bank off the Heartland and Millard Public Schools as snow falls in Millard on Thursday. The mobile pantry more than doubled the number of packages of fresh fruits and vegetables, bread, potatoes and pantry staples they normally give out each month in anticipation of increased need due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A message of good health hangs from a home's front porch in Omaha on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A window message shows form a home in Omaha on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
An image of Jesus is reflected in a puddle during an Easter service at King of Kings Church on Sunday in Omaha. The church installed a large screen in the parking lot to enable drive-up and park services.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
A home displays a message in a front window in Omaha on Friday, April 10.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Astrid Mitchell, right, and her mother, Katie Mitchell, observe the drive-thru stations Good Friday event at the Prairie Creek Inn Bed & Breakfast on Friday in Walton, Nebraska.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Hank, a Labrador retriever, does not respect social distancing and gives Morgan Henderson, the owner of Dirty Doodles, a kiss while being groomed at Dirty Doodles in Omaha. The dog grooming service has moved work stations outside so employees can remain six feet apart during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A message written in chalk on a wall along Martha Street in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Traffic is sparse at time on Interstate 80 through Omaha as people are encouraged to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Handwritten notes for customers at Nite Owl in Omaha on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Nite Owl has been writing personal notes to customers and offering specials, like the Social Distance Daiquiri, while offering curbside take-out as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Karna Gurung answers a text on his phone at his store located at 822 N 40th Street on Thursday, April 02, 2020. Gurung is translating important information about coronavirus for non english speaking members of his community.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Easter Bunny waves to families as they drive by at the Hy-Vee near 144th and Stony Brook Blvd. in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The grocery store usually hosts an Easter egg hunt, but went with a drive-thru Easter Bunny visit this year to encourage social distancing in response to the novel coronavirus.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
This sign was installed at Zorinsky Lake Park in Omaha on April 4. The mayor later closed all city parks.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A ball field is seen through a chainlink fence, at Lee Valley Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A ball field sets empty at Prairie Lane Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 04, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Washington Elementary School sign reads 'Nebraska Strong' on Thursday, April 02, 2020, in Fremont, Nebraska.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
About 100 people line up outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Don Rupp wears a face mask made by his wife while waiting in line outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Streets in downtown Grand Island are mostly empty. In Hall County, 35.5% of tests for the coronavirus have come back positive, compared to the 7.65% positive rate statewide.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Playground equipment is seen wrapped in caution tape at Pier Park on April 6 in Grand Island. Playgrounds are closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Russell Hatt smokes a cigarette outside of Fonner Park on April 6 in Grand Island. "I'm a widower, so this is what I do to stay busy. I bet on horses and play Texas Hold 'Em."
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Kroc Center is illuminated as a symbol of hope in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rabbi Daniel Blotner puts together Seder-To-Go kits at Chabad House in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Seder is a ritual dinner to mark the beginning of Passover, which began on April 8. The free kits and were available for delivery for anyone who is homebound during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Leah Hanson and others visit their grandmother from outside the Douglas County Health Center in Omaha on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, Carol Ann Hixson, Terri Rohmeyer and Carol Carol Coffey wave and blow kisses to a family member from outside the Douglas County Health Center in Omaha on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A woman walks a dog as the sun sets on Elmwood Park in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A couple walks along the West Papio Trail in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kennedy Cascio has decorated her home's front door with a symbol for medicine and hearts. Cascio is an intensive care unit nurse at the Bellevue Medical Center and created the display to "show that I am thankful for everyone working on the frontlines," as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Photographed in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A message is left along a fence at Lewis and Calrk Middle School in Omaha on Thursday, April 09, 2020. Omaha Public Schools have been closed since mid-March, with remote learning for all students, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Traffic signs on Dodge Street, near 168th, display self quarantine guideline suggestions on Monday, April 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A sparrow sit in its nest in the letter "g" in Walgreens sign at 5038 Center Street on Friday, April 10, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(22) comments
Bravo!
How is it funded?
Very good question. I didn't know the university had that much money lying around. Maybe they asked Frost to take a pay cut? Like half?
I like this plan!
What is different between this new program and CollegeBound Nebraska? Will this replace CollegeBound?
From the article itself:
The university’s existing need-based financial aid program, Collegebound Nebraska, guarantees tuition-free education for qualifying Pell-eligible Nebraska students. Nearly 3,000 students currently attend NU tuition-free under Collegebound Nebraska.
The expanded Nebraska Promise would cover approximately 1,000 additional current and future NU students.
https://nebraska.edu/nebraska-promise?fbclid=IwAR0NpE5o6-9K0Hk9itAjxLTFk5MzoA5UWHbdGGXlymuMyT_DYrqas7JwnGo
According to what I read, this will essentially expand College Bound from the current 3,000 students by another anticipated 1,000.
Makes me wonder how much they will jack up tuition for those who can afford to pay.
When did Bernie Sanders become the NU President?
Does kids from poor families getting an affordable education upset you?
The money for this is coming from where again? Didn't know they had that much lying around. What could go wrong?
I really wonder why I bust my back to make a living. My kids don't qualify for this. I have saved and worked extra to pay their full tuition . With three college bound kids starting in 2020 I think I will just quit and go on un-employment . I might actually do that. Why don't they just charge less for everyone and give out 0% student loans that can be forgiven after five years of employment.
Same for those who make just over 60K?
Agree. This sounds like a publicity stunt.
Count on the fact that the money grubbers @ NU will be whining hard to the Unicameral that they need more loot to pay for the (additional)"shortfall" this program will create. They will likely have a hard sell due to reduced tax revenues and increased demands on state dollars brought on by the epidemic. The Board of Regents should have been a lot smarter in rolling this out now. The arrogance of "big education" apparently knows no bounds.
Who pays? Taxpayers
14th Amendment = everybody gets in free.
This is a really bad idea and incredibly poor timing.
Agreed. The university is going to face a budget crunch and now they are giving free tuition?
The math is losing me.... Tuition is now free for all Nebraska students from families who make $60,000 a year or less, but doing so only adds grows the "Nebraska Promise" Program by 1000 kids? (3000 to 4000) Either somebody did their math wrong, or this program is not being explained correctly in this article.
Because it is a half-as idea.
Why not make it free for all?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.