TedCarter

Ted Carter 

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

Offering free tuition to undergraduate Nebraska students whose families earn less than $60,000 a year will be "a game-changer" for the state, University of Nebraska President Ted Carter said Friday.

Carter said he won't be asking the Legislature for more money to pay for the program.

The announcement of the new program comes during the same week university officials forecast a shortfall of at least $50 million this fiscal year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Officials attributed the shortfall to housing refunds, event cancellations, medical costs and other factors.

"We're going to do this within our existing budget lines," he said.

But to make the numbers work, officials may have to make "some hard calls on some programs," he said.

No private money is being used, he said.

Carter said the program is "the right thing to do."

He said that families are struggling right now and that officials want to make sure no Nebraskan is denied a college education because of cost.

The program takes effect for fall 2020. It covers tuition at the university's four four-year campuses: Lincoln, Kearney Omaha and the medical center.

The program is for new and returning students, attending physical classes or studying online.

To be eligible for full tuition coverage, students must take at least 12 credit hours per semester and maintain a 2.5 GPA. Nebraska Promise will cover up to 30 credit hours per academic year.

Room and board and fees will not be covered.

Gov. Pete Ricketts backs the program, according to a press release from the university.

Ricketts said the program would help more of the state's young people afford college, graduate on time and get "a great-paying job here in our state."

"I'm pleased to see the university taking this important step to keep costs down for Nebraskans, especially at a time when all of us are tightening our belts," he said.

The university’s existing need-based financial aid program, Collegebound Nebraska, guarantees tuition-free education for qualifying Pell Grant-eligible Nebraska students. Almost 3,000 students currently attend NU tuition-free under the program.

Nebraska Promise would cover about 1,000 additional current and future NU students, officials said.

Although the program could benefit students financially undercut by the pandemic, the program is a long-term venture and not a response to the pandemic, Carter said.

At this time of year, a lot of high school students are deciding whether to attend college out of state or stay in state, he said. The program could tip their decision toward Nebraska, he said.

As for students whose family income exceeds the threshold, Carter said he will do everything he can to keep tuition rates flat and education affordable.

Carter announced the program at Friday's Board of Regents meeting.

Carter said many people have worked hard to put together the concept for the program, and he thanked the campus financial aid directors for their guidance as well as members of a systemwide strategic planning committee whom he said have been discussing ideas about student access, success and well-being.

“The chancellors and I are exploring other steps related to affordability … We don’t have further announcements just yet but will share any decisions as soon as we make them,” Carter said.

Regent Tim Clare said he favors the program.

In addition to helping students with financial need because of the pandemic, it will help families still recovering from last year's flooding, he said. The students can graduate without debt, he said.

And once COVID-19 is behind the state, it will still face workforce shortages that the university will play a role in solving, he said.

He said tuition shouldn't be a barrier keeping young people out of the university.

"If we can provide this opportunity for young families, it's transformational," he said.

He said that he is comfortable with the 2.5 GPA requirement and that some students' GPA may be lower because they're working a part-time job that cuts into studying time.

Regent Robert Schafer said he supports the program and called it "awesome."

"Ultimately what you're trying to do is give someone the opportunity to live the American dream," he said.

Regent Elizabeth O'Connor said some students have lost jobs because of the social gathering restrictions triggered by the pandemic. The program will prevent their education from being interrupted because they can't pay tuition, she said.

It will alleviate stress for those students, she said.

"It's definitely going to be a positive for Nebraska," O'Connor said.

Higher education is too important to individual and economic prosperity to allow Nebraskans to be left behind, Carter said.

“We want to make sure we are accessible for all,” he said.

The university provided quotes from the system’s chancellors in a press release.

Ronnie Green, chancellor of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said, “This takes away the guessing game for many families and provides a clear path for a college degree at our Big Ten university.”

University of Nebraska at Kearney Chancellor Doug Kristensen said, “This promise to Nebraska will change lives by making a university degree more affordable. Investing in students benefits all Nebraskans, and this news comes at the critical enrollment decision time to remind families that an affordable, quality bachelor’s degree is attainable.”

Dr. Jeffrey Gold, chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Omaha and University of Nebraska Medical Center, said, “Access is at the heart of the missions of both UNO and UNMC. Cost should not be a limiting factor for any Nebraska student who wants to change their life with a degree from one of our campuses.”

Tags

