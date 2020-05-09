We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

With more testing, more contact tracing, limited gatherings and masks for faculty, staff and students, American college campuses can start to evaluate if it's possible to open back up in time for the fall semester, a new guide produced in Nebraska states.

The University of Nebraska and the University of Nebraska Medical Center's Global Center for Health Security have developed a recovery guide and checklist to help college leaders consider if they are ready to resume classes while the coronavirus pandemic drags on.

Officials in the University of Nebraska system already have said they expect on-campus classes to be held this fall, although concerts, sports and other group activities remain a big question mark.

“The University of Nebraska has earned America’s trust when it comes to biopreparedness,” NU President Ted Carter said in a press release. “So, while we ourselves will be committed to following these science-based best practices for a safe recovery, we also want to share them with the rest of the country.”

The coronavirus pandemic has compelled most colleges and universities across the country to go to online classes this spring so students and professors don’t have to gather in close proximity on campus. Now, colleges are beginning to determine whether they will return to some form of on-campus teaching in the fall.

The 19-page report includes numerous checklists that higher education institutions can consult, and three steps to guide campus operations. Before progressing to the next step, colleges and universities need to make sure coronavirus cases aren't spiking and resources aren't being stretched for at least 14 days.

But even the report's authors acknowledge they don't have all the answers.

"Clearly, there is no known or well established 'playbook' for COVID-19 recovery planning, let alone for organizations as complex as higher education systems," the report reads. "This is a guide only and should be adapted to the context of each university, college, campus, facility and gathering space."

Items on the checklists include:

» Spacing students and faculty at least 6 feet apart in classrooms, with plans for hybrid online/in-person instruction for classes with more than 25 students. Students or faculty who may be vulnerable to the virus should stick with remote learning options. Cafeterias and food service areas need to develop more options for takeout.

» Prepare a policy for everyone to wear masks on campus, unless they're eating or in their dorms.

» No nonessential travel for students, faculty and staff — study-abroad programs should be rescheduled or canceled entirely.

» Enhanced cleaning and sanitizing of campus facilities.

» Develop daily COVID-19 screenings and temperature checks for anyone entering the campus or specific buildings.

» Designate a dorm or building that could be used to quarantine students who have symptoms of the flu or coronavirus.