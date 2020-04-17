Nebraska students whose family income is $60,000 or less will be able to attend the University of Nebraska tuition-free, NU President Ted Carter announced Friday.
Carter made the announcement during an NU Board of Regents meeting in Lincoln.
"In other words," Carter said, "if your family is at or below the median income level in Nebraska, we’re promising you can pay no tuition at the University of Nebraska."
The university has campuses in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney.
The program, Carter said, takes effect immediately for both new and returning undergraduate students, for students attending on campus or online.
Higher education is too important to individual and economic prosperity to allow Nebraskans to be left behind, Carter said in his prepared remarks. "We want to make sure we are accessible for all," he said. "The Nebraska Promise is one way for us to do that."
Carter said many people have worked hard to put together the concept for the program, and he thanked the campus financial aid directors for their guidance as well as members of a systemwide strategic planning committee who he said have been discussing ideas about student access, success and well-being.
"The chancellors and I are exploring other steps related to affordability … We don’t have further announcements just yet, but will share any decisions as soon as we make them," Carter said.
