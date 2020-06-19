LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska system is expected Friday to present a three-year budget that anticipates a $43 million shortfall by 2022-23.

NU President Ted Carter will address reporters and is expected to announce budget cuts affecting NU institutions in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney. The university system also has an institution in Curtiss, which will not absorb budget cuts over the three-year stretch. 

Salary increases aren't expected next year except where collective bargaining (at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and the University of Nebraska at Kearney) leads to increases.  

The percentage of cuts by institution over those three years required, based on preliminary budget numbers:

  • University of Nebraska-Lincoln — 5.5%
  • University of Nebraska at Omaha — 3.9%
  • University of Nebraska at Kearney — 3.9%
  • NU Medical Center — 2.9%
  • Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis — no cut.

Tuition revenue and state money are the two key elements in an NU operating budget approaching $1 billion. And expectations for the near future have been dire considering the coronavirus pandemic's shutdown this spring of many businesses and all college campuses.

State revenue will be affected by the pandemic. Enrollment at NU also is expected to be impacted in the coming school year because of uncertainty over the status of the virus and a projected decline in international and out-of-state students. 

Our best staff images from June 2020

rick.ruggles@owh.com, 402-444-1123

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email