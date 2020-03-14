Walter "Ted" Carter (copy)

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter announced a paid leave policy to university employees Saturday. 

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

The University of Nebraska will offer up to 80 hours of paid leave to employees who miss work because of coronavirus-related conflicts, President Ted Carter said in an email to employees Saturday.

The emergency leave is available to all employees, including temporary and student workers. Part-time employees will be eligible for a prorated amount of time, Carter said.

NU employees, with their supervisor's approval, may take up to 80 hours of paid leave in the event of self-quarantine, to care for an immediate family member who is quarantined, child care resulting from school closures, or other coronavirus-related scenarios.

Carter stressed that the university remains open and that supervisors are expected to "create as much flexibility as possible for their team members to continue to do their work, whether working remotely, working during non-business hours or other approaches."

Universities in the region, including the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Creighton University and the University of Nebraska at Omaha, have moved to online classes for the remainder of the semester.

