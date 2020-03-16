The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced Monday that it would move to online courses Wednesday.

UNK had expected to hold in-person classes this week. But the university said ramped-up recommendations from local and state health officials compelled an earlier move to online courses. The coronavirus outbreak has prompted many colleges to move from in-person classes to online classes.

Students at UNK are scheduled for spring break from March 21 to 29.

Some labs and other activities may continue in-person with approval by department chairmen, college deans and administrators, UNK said.

Photos: Coronavirus impacts Nebraska

1 of 15

rick.ruggles@owh.com, 402-444-1123

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email