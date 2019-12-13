LINCOLN — Union Bank & Trust of Lincoln has been chosen as the new program manager for the state’s college savings plans, effective in December 2020.

Omaha’s First National Bank had managed the program since 2010, but before that, Union Bank was the manager of the Nebraska Educational Savings Trust (NEST) 529 program.

The Nebraska Investment Council voted unanimously to accept Union Bank’s proposal, which was recommended by State Treasurer John Murante. He said that the switch will reduce program management fees for the NEST Direct Plan by 68%.

The state offers four NEST 529 plans, which have $5.6 billion in assets and more than 275,000 accounts, including nearly 90,000 in Nebraska.

paul.hammel@owh.com

twitter.com/paulhammelowh

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues.

