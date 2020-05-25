Three high school students from Nebraska have been named U.S. Presidential Scholars.

Lucy Tu of Millard North High School in Omaha, Luke Partsch of Lourdes Central High School in Nebraska City and Jarod Michael Harris of Seward High School in Seward were among 161 high school seniors selected for the Presidential Scholars Class of 2020.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

Presidential Scholars comprise one male and one female from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 scholars in career and technical education.

The students in the Presidential Scholars Class of 2020 will be recognized for their achievement this summer, as public health circumstances permit.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

