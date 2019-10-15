LINCOLN — Lyndsay Hartmann didn't know what to say.

The middle school science and English teacher at St. Patrick Catholic School in Lincoln had just been told she won the Milken Educator Award and the $25,000 check that comes with it.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning at a school assembly. 

"I come to school to teach students, not to get $25,000 checks," Hartmann told reporters after the announcement.

The Milken Educator Awards are called the "Oscars of teaching" by some. The awards first were given by the Milken Family Foundation in 1987 to recognize teaching excellence. The awards are intended to inspire educators and emphasize the importance of joining the teaching profession.

The awards are being presented at 40 schools across the nation this year. Tuesday's award is the only one being given in Nebraska this year.

 

