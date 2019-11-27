Walter "Ted" Carter

Walter "Ted" Carter will become the highest-paid president in the history of the University of Nebraska system if he and the NU Board of Regents sign off on a contract unveiled Wednesday.

The regents have offered Carter a five-year contract with a yearly salary of $934,600.

The regents will meet at 8 a.m. Dec. 5 at Varner Hall, 3835 Holdrege St. in Lincoln.

Carter, 60, still wouldn't be the highest-paid administrator in the NU system, which includes institutions in Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney and Curtis.

That distinction would belong to Dr. Jeffrey Gold, who in 2019-20 will earn a salary of $972,405. Gold, a heart surgeon, is chancellor of both the NU Medical Center and the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Hank Bounds, who resigned this year as NU's president, received $540,000 a year.

The regents also offer Carter "performance-based merit pay" of up to 15% of his base salary at the end of each year of employment. By July 1, 2020, the board and Carter "will develop performance-based metrics," the contract says. Performance-based pay wouldn't be included in his base salary.

The draft contract says Carter, the former superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, will serve in a transition period for "coordination and planning" from Dec. 16 to Dec. 31. He would be considered president-elect and Susan Fritz would continue during that time as interim president.

Besides health insurance and other standard benefits for NU administrators, Carter would receive:

• Membership at a country club or clubs of his choosing, with the NU Foundation's approval. The foundation would fund this.

• Residence in the existing NU president's house.

• Deferred compensation of 11.5% per year. He will become vested and earn distribution of that money after three years.

