LINCOLN —A career military man won the University of Nebraska's salute as the sole finalist for the NU system's presidency.
Walter "Ted" Carter, former superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, received unanimous backing from the NU Board of Regents as the "priority candidate" Friday for the NU presidency.
That means that under state law, he will undergo a 30-day public review period before the regents can name him president.
Carter's record shows diverse interests and abilities. The graduate of the Naval Academy, 60, played hockey in college and graduated from the Top Gun fighter pilot school, which was made famous by a 1986 movie starring Tom Cruise.
The NU press release says he has run eight marathons and commanded 20 ships and two nuclear-powered aircraft carriers.
He addressed suicide and mental health issues while superintendent of the Naval Academy. He also reported to a U.S. House subcommittee on the academy's efforts to address sexual assault and harassment.
He grew up in a Rhode Island town and played clarinet and baritone sax. He and his wife, Lynda, have two adult children.
Carter is a retired vice admiral who led the Naval Academy for five years, until mid-2019. Before that he served for a year as president of the U.S. Naval War College in Rhode Island.
Carter was an aviator who flew combat missions in Bosnia, Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere, a Navy biography says.
That biography also says he received the Distinguished Flying Cross and Bronze Star, among other awards.
"He knows a lot of things," said John Bravman, a friend who leads Bucknell University in Pennsylvania. "He also knows what he doesn't know."
Bravman, who was reached Friday afternoon, wrote a letter of endorsement for Carter.
Carter won unanimous support from the regents and the 23-person advisory search committee, which had worked with the East Coast consultant AGB Search to find candidates.
The committee forwarded roughly 10 names to the regents, who are charged with making the final call.
Regent Jim Pillen of Columbus, who chaired the search committee, said Carter is a top-rate leader.
"I'm certain once everyone else meets him, everyone will feel the same," Pillen said during the regents meeting.
Carter, who didn't attend the regents meeting, said in prepared remarks that when he left the Naval Academy in July, "I said that the role had been the highest calling of my life. Then I saw that the University of Nebraska was looking for its next president. The more I learned about the university, the more I read about the remarkable work of its faculty and students, the more convinced Lynda and I became that we had found our next calling."
The president oversees the NU system, which includes campuses in Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney and Curtis. Chancellors report to the president, and the president reports to the regents.
Carter immediately begins a 30-day public review period that will include forums across the state where Nebraskans will be able to meet him, ask questions and provide feedback, the university said. At the end of that time, if all goes as planned, the regents would vote on Carter’s appointment as the university’s president-elect.
Carter would replace Hank Bounds. Bounds stepped down as president in August.
The board met Friday at Varner Hall on the UNL campus. The regents went into closed session and unanimously voted for Carter when they came out.
Susan Fritz has served as interim president since Bounds stepped down.
The regents need to name only one finalist. Three years ago, university leaders convinced the Nebraska Legislature to change state law so that searches for the top positions at NU — president and chancellors — had to publicly divulge only the "priority candidate" and no one else.
Before the change in law, the regents named four finalists for the top positions in the NU system.
Bounds was NU's president for 4½ years but said in the spring that he was tired and that it was time to move on. Bounds now is on the faculty at the University of South Alabama.
The regents nevertheless have hired Bounds as a consultant to help raise money for the planned $155 million sports complex at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He will be paid $250,000 a year.
Bounds was paid $540,000 a year as president of the University of Nebraska.
Wow, a real Tom Cruise character. Will bring a different perspective to the midwest.
Nice. If he can do a portion of the good work General Robert Caslen, former Superintendent at West Point, is doing for South Carolina it will be a huge win.
If a system-wide president is necessary - and I am NOT convinced that this post is at all necessary - Admiral Carter is the best candidate we've had for a generation. His record shows he is a more capable, accomplished leader than the people picking him.
Bravo!
My daughter attended the UNSA during his tenure as the Commandant of Midshipmen. His leadership was and will probably be second to none. Couldn't think of a better candidate.
