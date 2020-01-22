LINCOLN — The State Legislature’s most recent attempt to cut local property taxes — still a “work in progress” — got decidedly mixed reviews during its public debut on Wednesday.
On one side were farm and business groups, who loved that Legislative Bill 974 would pour an additional $520 million into state aid to schools over three years in an effort to lower local property taxes.
On the other side, however, were several school superintendents and representatives of every major education group, who said the bill would reduce funds for local schools, especially large districts such as Omaha and Lincoln with large numbers of students in poverty.
The testimony during a public hearing on the bill illustrated once again how difficult it’s been for state lawmakers to deliver property tax relief, and may indicate tough sledding ahead for the bill, which makes major changes in how state aid to K-12 education is doled out.
Even some supporters said that LB 974 wasn’t the perfect solution.
“It’s not everything that we might want, it’s a very positive and important first step,” said Steve Nelson, an Axtel farmer and president of the state’s largest agricultural group, the Nebraska Farm Bureau.
The president of the Omaha School Board, Marque Snow, joined several school superintendents in saying that the proposal’s new spending lid, based on the consumer price index, doesn’t reflect the increases in personnel costs for schools.
Snow said the state’s largest school district would lose $26.7 million in state funding over three years, which would be enough to pay 335 teachers or make a yearly payment for the district’s pension fund.
“To say the funding loss (for the Omaha schools) would be significant would be an understatement,” Snow said.
State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, the main architect of LB 974, said prior to the public hearing that the bill was still a work in progress, with newly obtained figures on property valuations forcing additional fiscal projections. A closed-door session to decide whether the bill moves forward may not happen until next week.
Here are some takeaways from Wednesday’s hearing:
1. The new and more up-to-date property valuation figures made the cost of the bill “explode” — adding $100 million to its cost and forcing a new round of calculations to see how it fits within the state budget. So far, Linehan said Wednesday, the decrease in the property valuation for agricultural land, for school purposes, has been adjusted to drop after three years to 57% of actual value, rather than the initially projected 55%; valuations of residential and commercial property would drop to 87%, slightly higher than originally projected at 85%.
2. School superintendents really, really don’t trust the state to fully fund the increased state aid. Several times in recent years, the state — facing budget problems — has reduced state aid. The superintendents complained that if the economy goes bad, and the Legislature has to cut state aid, LB 974 would leave school districts in worse shape — because the stricter spending lid in the proposal would block them from making up the loss. School boards, Linehan pointed out, could still go to voters to exceed their budget lids, as they’re allowed to do now.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
3. School officials said that the state should retain the current 2.5% lid on increases in school spending rather than opt for the one in the bill based on the consumer price index. What families spend, one superintendent said, doesn’t reflect what school districts have to spend on salaries and benefits, which is the bulk of expense for schools.
Linehan and Ricketts both want tougher spending controls, but Dave Welsch, a farmer and a Milford School Board member, said that a tougher lid isn’t needed, pointing out that the state’s budget has risen by 3.3% in recent years compared to a 3.2% increase in spending by school districts.
“We’re being fiscally responsible,” Welsch said.
4. Reducing property taxes is still a complicated proposition. There were regular disagreements between testifiers and senators on the Revenue Committee about what, exactly, the bill would do and whether funding would be sustainable. One supporter of the bill suggested that LB 974 be redrafted so people could understand it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.