Students call him Mr. Whiz.

But Wednesday morning, Millard teacher Tom Whisinnand can go by another name: Mr. Best.

At an student assembly, Whisinnand was revealed as the first-ever winner of the National University System-Sanford Teacher Award.

The honor came with a $50,000 check.

David Andrews, president of the San Diego-based private National University, announced the honor during the assembly at Reagan Elementary School near 198th Avenue and I Street.

Whisinnand, 39, teaches fourth grade at Reagan.

"I was thinking: This is unbelievable. What an honor," he said.

The Sanford Teacher Award recognizes and rewards 51 of the nation's top inspiring teachers, one from each state and Washington, D.C.

But only one gets the $50,000 prize.

According to National University, inspiring teachers are those who engage students, build their confidence, create an inclusive environment, motivate students to succeed and gives students a voice.

The award is named for philanthropist T. Denny Sanford, who is committed to supporting inspiring teaching through pre-K-12 programs that are being expanded nationally by the nonprofit National University System.

The award presentation marked the official launch of the new annual awards.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.

Omaha-area high schools ranked by 2018 ACT scores

We collected 2018 ACT scores from 19 of the biggest schools in the Omaha area. Take a look to see if your school is on the list and where it fell.

1 of 20

Joe covers education for The World-Herald, focusing on pre-kindergarten through high school. Phone: 402-444-1077.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription