Walter “Ted” Carter’s contract requires him to remain Nebraska nice once he leaves the University of Nebraska system’s presidency.
A 66-word clause in his contract makes it clear the NU Board of Regents doesn’t want him badmouthing anyone when he’s gone.
NU authorities say the clause is simply a “best practice” in executive contracts that undoubtedly won’t have to be enforced. But some attorneys find the language oddly specific. And some faculty members refer to it as a potential abridgment of free speech.
Carter, 60, will begin transitioning into the presidency on Dec. 16 and will take over on Jan. 1. A contract hasn’t been signed, but regents and Carter say any points that must be worked out are not major. He will be paid $934,600 in base salary and will have a shot at performance bonuses.
Carter, the former superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, said Thursday that he is excited to start work. He said it’s his understanding that nondisparagement clauses exist in many higher education executives’ contracts.
“I noticed it, but it didn’t shy me away from anything,” he said.
The section, in its entirety: “Following the cessation of President Carter’s employment as President for any reason, whether effectuated through a termination, resignation or natural expiration of the Contract Term, President Carter shall not make any written or oral statements to anyone disparaging, attacking or painting in a negative light the University or any of its campuses, colleges, schools, departments, divisions, regents, faculty, staff, students, stakeholders, services, programs, sports or degrees.”
Raymond D. Cotton, a Washington, D.C., attorney who specializes in higher education law and college executives’ contracts, said he doesn’t often see nondisparagement clauses “to that level of detail.”
“But that’s not the issue here,” Cotton said. “The issue here is, why isn’t he protected?”
Cotton called it a one-sided clause, benefiting only the university. He also said such sections typically are included in “separation agreements,” written after the two sides have agreed to part. In those agreements, the individual typically gets money in exchange for agreeing not to disparage the school.
Cotton said he has worked on more than 400 presidential contracts over 35 years. In some of those he represented a college’s board and in others he represented the executive.
Jim Zalewski, an employment law attorney in Lincoln, said he might advise a client against agreeing to such a sweeping nondisparagement clause.
“It’s different,” Zalewski said of the section. “Maybe it didn’t bother him.”
The section isn’t about protecting university-based inventions and discoveries.
That is covered in another clause. The “confidential information” paragraph forbids Carter from “revealing confidential business information, trade secrets, intellectual property” and other things “unless required to do so by law, unless absolutely necessary to fulfill his duties as President, or unless directed to do so by the Board.”
Yet another section says that if Carter makes an “unplanned departure” to accept an administrative role at another university, he will pay NU $1 million in damages. The section, effective through 2022, says the damages would cover the cost of another presidential search and the disruption of such a departure.
Further, the damages paid by Carter would acknowledge “the reciprocal benefits of an amicable separation including specifically the mutual agreement to refrain from any disparaging or otherwise damaging comments” about NU or Carter.
Regents Chairman Tim Clare of Lincoln said it’s a fact of life today that sometimes situations necessitate contracts. The nondisparagement clause is “a phrase that’s just put in there, that we agree to part amicably. ... It’s best practice. That’s all it is.”
Melissa Lee, a spokeswoman for the NU system, said the nondisparagement clause protects both parties when there is a separation. And if the specific language of one clause doesn’t protect Carter, she said, NU promises to be a good partner.
“The university will treat him with respect when his term is complete,” she said.
The NU president is the chief executive of a system with colleges in Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney and Curtis.
Some other contracts in the region don’t contain such detailed nondisparagement language. Former NU President Hank Bounds’ contract said that as president, whether working or not, he would avoid “actions or comments” that “bring disparagement or otherwise damage the University or the Office of the President.”
Iowa State President Wendy Wintersteen’s contract doesn’t have a similar nondisparagement clause. It does say that among other things, she could be fired for conduct that would “in the sole judgment of the Board, tend to bring public disrespect, contempt or ridicule upon the Board or the University.”
Julia Schleck, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln faculty member and a leader of UNL’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors, expressed concern about the restraint of speech ordered by Carter’s contract.
“The university should, given its mission, be more concerned with fostering open discussion and seeking out truth than with reputation management,” Schleck said in an email.
David Moshman, a retired UNL faculty member and free-speech scholar, said the long clause “does seem a clear infringement on freedom of speech.” Moshman said Carter may have given the right away voluntarily, “but the situation is obviously coercive” because his position is at stake.
“And yes, this is especially objectionable in higher education, which should be committed to intellectual freedom, including critique,” Moshman said in an email.
Melissa Lee, speaking for NU General Counsel Jim Pottorff, said Carter “has full First Amendment rights.”
If he were to speak on a panel, at a conference or as a consultant after retiring, she said, the NU system would want him to give candid assessments.
“We would hope that other institutions and universities could learn from his reflection,” Lee said. “I think the expectation would be that both parties (NU and Carter) would use good judgment.”
Attorney Raymond Cotton said Carter is free to waive free-speech rights after he leaves. But at a public university, Cotton asked: “What are they worried about him revealing?”
