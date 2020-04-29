Two spots on the Omaha Public Schools board will be contested in the May 12 primary election.
In one subdistrict, a newcomer is guaranteed a spot on the board. In another, an incumbent is facing two challengers.
Four newcomers are vying for the Subdistrict 7 seat on the board.
Incumbent Amanda Ryan, who was elected to the school board in 2016, is not seeking reelection. The seat includes such schools as Norris Middle School, Field Club Elementary and Belle Ryan Elementary.
The candidates, all Democrats, are:
- Jane Erdenberger, a retired lawyer and OPS teacher.
- Keegan Korf, a former OPS teacher and current coordinator of Metro Smart Cities.
- Grant Sorrell, who has worked at Omaha nonprofits including United Way of the Midlands.
- Flint Harkness, a Bellevue Public Schools teacher.
Erdenberger and Korf regularly attend the meetings. Sorrell and Harkness both said they watch the meetings online.
Erdenberger said she has a “freakish set of skills” that uniquely qualifies her for a spot on the board. She was a public finance bond lawyer at Kutak Rock for 22 years. She said she has worked on bond issues and is comfortable reading complex documents and contracts.
After retiring from the law, Erdenberger became a teacher and taught at Omaha North High School for 16 years and about two years at Omaha Home for Boys.
Erdenberger said OPS has great opportunities and challenges — something that has become abundantly clear during the coronavirus pandemic when students with differing access to technology must attempt distance learning. She said the district has to find ways to recreate at home the equity available in OPS buildings.
The former lawyer and teacher also wants to focus on workforce development to help the students who have no intention of going to college become part of the skilled workforce in Nebraska.
Korf started her career with OPS as a special education paraprofessional, was an English teacher at Bryan High School and then worked in education technology at the district’s Teacher Administrative Center.
Last year, Korf said, she made the difficult decision to leave the district because the district’s pension crisis and the resulting budget cuts had affected central office staff and support services. Korf said some of her co-workers were laid off.
It was a big wake-up call, Korf said, and she wants a seat at the table as the district makes future budget decisions. She said she has the context and experience to empathize with teachers, paras and administrators.
“I think there are tougher days ahead than what we’ve seen, and I’m here for it,” she said. “I’m ready.”
Sorrell’s motivation for seeking a seat on the board is his son, who will be a kindergartner.
Sorrell said the votes the board will take in the next two to three years will affect his son for the next 10 to 20 years, and he wants to have a say in the district’s future.
Retaining quality teachers in the district, bringing the district’s pension fund back to solvency and getting new leadership on the board are priorities for Sorrell.
Sorrell said it’s obvious from watching the meetings that communication gaps and personal grievances come between current board members. That, he said, needs to improve with the new school board.
Harkness teaches in the Bellevue Public Schools’ behavioral skills program designed to help students who struggle with classroom behavior. Before that, he worked at Alpha School, a behavioral school in South Omaha. His wife is an OPS teacher.
Harness said the birth of his son motivated him to run for office. He said he wants his son to attend a school district he can trust and wants to do his part to make sure that’s the case.
Harkness said the district needs quality teachers. He said he has noticed that many teachers begin their careers in OPS and then move to surrounding districts. The district, he said, needs to provide teachers with proper compensation and parental leave.
The district also needs to find a way to fix the pension fund or it will have budget issues for the next decade, Harkness said.
Two newcomers are challenging incumbent Tracy Casady for the Subdistrict 9 seat on the board. The seat includes such schools as South High School, Bancroft Elementary and Liberty Elementary.
- Casady is a human resources specialist with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
- Erik Servellon is deputy director of the Tri-Faith Initiative.
- Kay Wainwright is an OPS grad and the mother of three OPS graduates.
Casady has been on the board since 2017. She was appointed to the seat vacated by the election of Vinny Palermo to the Omaha City Council. A graduate of OPS herself, Casady’s three children are students in the district.
Casady said she wants to retain her seat because her work on the school board isn’t done. Since she joined the board, voters approved a bond issue to construct new schools and relieve overcrowding at existing schools in her subdistrict.
Casady said she wants to help develop programming and curriculum for the new schools so future generations of OPS students are prepared for success.
With several incumbents not seeking reelection, Casady said it’s important to have some continuity on the board because it takes a while to understand the inner workings of the largest school district in the state.
Servellon attended OPS schools, is a second-generation Latino American and was deployed to Afghanistan from May 2016 to April 2017 as a member of the Nebraska National Guard.
Servellon said that while deployed, he got to see the life-and-death ramifications of war and political decisions. When he met politicians while deployed, he said he walked away feeling as though they didn’t know what it’s like for the people on the ground. That, he said, has inspired his political career.
South Omaha has great advocates, Servellon said, but he would like to see more. He also would like to see more Latino representation on the school board and to see more teachers of color and teachers who understand what it’s like to be a refugee in the district.
Servellon said public servants should be accessible and have town halls and open office hours. He said he would do that if elected.
Wainwright did not respond to a reporter’s emails seeking comment. On her website, she said she was born and raised in Nebraska.
Wainwright wrote that she was born with cerebral palsy but her mother never told her she had it. She instead put Wainwright in “mainstream classes with other kids.”
“Mom thought my best chance at a better life was to fight for it,” she wrote. “And I did. I still do. I fight for all those beside and behind me.”
On her website, Wainwright lists numerous philanthropic organizations with which she has been involved for the past 30 years.
