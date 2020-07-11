The Rev. Daniel Hendrickson’s fifth anniversary as Creighton University’s president passed with few people on campus, but plenty of hope for fall semester.
Hendrickson expects a busy university on opening day, Aug. 15, with solid enrollment and fingers crossed that college won’t be utterly upended by the coronavirus pandemic, as it has been for four months.
Creighton student numbers have boomed on Hendrickson’s watch. The Jesuit priest, 49, has overseen job cuts and furloughs to bolster Creighton finances.
His spacious office on the second floor of Creighton Hall features comfy chairs and a couch, a work desk and a small meeting table. A fashionable brick wall provides the backdrop for framed photos, including some of twin brother Scott, who is a priest as well. Another brother, Ryan (not a priest), is a dean and professor of political science at Eastern Illinois University.
Hendrickson answered questions Thursday for well over an hour about his five years as boss. His responses have been edited for length and clarity.
Q: What do you see as achievements over five years?
A: When I got here there were so many questions around our new relationship with CHI (Health). And the way that relationship has gained strength and momentum has energized me. It has helped us with recruitment of faculty, and we’ve built medical residency programs in urology and neurology. We also have stood up new academic programs such as physician assistant, a master’s degree in medical sciences, and a program in medical humanities. We’ve instituted the Creighton global initiative and a global scholars program, which include research and study abroad.
Q: How is Creighton doing financially?
A: We’re building a capital campaign, really a comprehensive campaign, that we hope to go public with sooner than later. We want the face of the campaign to be student needs. I have great aspirations to increase scholarship dollars. Overall, we’re strong. We are in a stronger position financially than when I arrived. Part of that is a result of large enrollments. But also, we have furloughed employees in the coronavirus pandemic and we did a 5% staff reduction in force in 2016. We’ve increased revenues and trimmed costs.
Q: It must be hard to furlough people and cut positions.
A: Those aren’t easy to do. But it worked quite successfully, with a lot of support from around the university. Not filling open positions immediately is less painful because it’s not terminating people.
Q: Race relations is a pressing issue. What is Creighton doing in that realm?
A: We’ll soon have our board of trustees’ first African-American woman, Cathy Hughes (she founded the nation’s largest distributor of radio, television and digital programming for black audiences.). But we have a lot of work to do. Three or four years ago we had a faculty panel that looked at racism through the lens of law, philosophy and health care. Two years ago I began to engage in listening sessions with Omaha’s black community. Some expressed dissatisfaction with us. We’ve partnered with the Omaha Community Council for Racial Justice and Reconciliation. We’ve begun a reading program with Ibram Kendi’s “How to be an Antiracist.”
Q: What were people dissatisfied about?
A: Some participants wanted us to play a bigger role in business development and community enhancement. Some wanted better access to Creighton. We’ve got a lot more work to do. Creighton historically has had flashes of courage around issues of racism and injustice. And I know for certain that we’ve stumbled in other parts of our history.
Q: Your 24th Street improvement project is in full swing, isn’t it?
A: I’m excited about it. We have had so much more foot traffic across 24th because we’ve expanded over the years to the east. I’ve seen cars go through red lights there. Last summer we had two people who had the walk signal get hit by a car that ran a red light. They were hurt, not fatally, but it was really scary. We’ll reduce lanes, slow traffic, add bike lanes and bus stations, and make getting across 24th safer (The work is expected to be finished in September.).
Q: In this coronavirus era, how is your planning coming for fall semester?
A: It’s a serious challenge with constantly moving targets. Some institutions will see mergers, closures. To be able to stand up new programs here at this time is exciting. I don’t see our numbers (COVID-19) burgeoning out of control in Douglas County, and our students want to come back to campus. We want people in masks. (Creighton confirmed this will be required.) We will keep some people working from home. We’re going through the machinations of how to set up our classrooms. We’ll have a flex schedule and hybrid model, with some teaching provided in person and some online.
Q: How does enrollment look for next semester?
A: We’ve been on the edge of our seats. I’m pleased. The numbers are above our pre-pandemic target for freshmen with 1,030 currently signed up. But that could change. Our target was 1,025. We are starting to approach the 2026 enrollment cliff in which there are far fewer students available nationwide (Creighton had a record overall enrollment of 8,910 in 2018 and a record freshman class of 1,155 that year.).
Q: How do you match up with that animal to the west, the University of Nebraska Medical Center?
A: I’m inspired by the transformation at UNMC over the years. I like their focus on new technology and I love their global health initiative. Medical schools differ and are not apple to apple comparisons. Our Phoenix branch campus is up and running with medical students and accelerated nursing, and by August 2021 we will be fully open. And with the Phoenix and Omaha programs, we will have the largest Catholic medical school in the nation.
Q: Is there anything you wish you had done differently over the past five years?
A: I had a lot of advice, including, “You can’t do everything.” I’ve got a great team around me. I’m pretty heavy-handed with Creighton messaging and branding, and there have been one or two times when I wish I’d been more closely engaged.
Q: Some Catholic colleges have gone to lay presidents. What’s the advantage of being a priest in this job?
A: We bring in the sense of mission and identity of a Catholic university — how we dress and the functions that we perform. And we have the ability to handle crisis. My time at Creighton began with four young women (three students and one alum) killed in a car accident. I stepped in. We bring the visibility and the symbolism and the training for that. People look for a sense of spiritual guidance from the Creighton president.
