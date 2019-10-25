LINCOLN — Walter “Ted” Carter sat with his hands folded as University of Nebraska representatives gushed about him, and it appeared that he had made another safe landing.
Carter holds the American record for aircraft carrier-based plane landings, and on Friday, he landed in Nebraska to accept his role as the sole finalist for the NU presidency.
The 60-year-old spent the past five years as superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland and one year before that as president of the U.S. Naval War College in Rhode Island.
Having retired from the Navy as a vice admiral this year, he sought another challenge.
“I thought this might be a fit for me,” he said Friday evening.
As the priority candidate, he will spend the next 30 days touring the state and speaking to Nebraskans. The 30 days amount to a review for Carter, after which he will most likely be selected by the Board of Regents as the NU system’s next president.
Carter defined the term “priority candidate” this way: “It means that all this is just talk, and I haven’t done anything yet.”
Carter’s record shows diverse interests and abilities. The graduate of the Naval Academy played hockey in college and graduated from the Top Gun fighter pilot school, which was made famous by a 1986 movie starring Tom Cruise.
NU said in press release that Carter has run eight marathons and commanded 20 ships and two nuclear-powered aircraft carriers.
He addressed suicide and mental health issues while superintendent of the Naval Academy. He also reported to a U.S. House subcommittee on the academy’s efforts to address sexual assault and harassment.
He grew up in a Rhode Island town and played clarinet and baritone sax.
He and his wife, Lynda, have two adult children.
Carter flew combat missions in Bosnia, Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere, a Navy biography says.
That biography also says he received the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Bronze Star, among other awards.
“He knows a lot of things,” said John Bravman, a friend who leads Bucknell University in Pennsylvania. “He also knows what he doesn’t know.”
Bravman, who was reached Friday afternoon, wrote a letter of endorsement for Carter.
Carter won unanimous support from the regents and the 23-member advisory search committee, which worked with the East Coast consultant AGB Search to find candidates.
The committee forwarded roughly 10 names to the regents, who are charged with making the final call.
Regent Jim Pillen of Columbus, who chaired the search committee, said Carter is a top-rate leader.
“I’m certain once everyone else meets him, everyone will feel the same,” Pillen said during the regents meeting.
Carter, who didn’t attend the regents meeting, said in prepared remarks that when he left the Naval Academy in July, “I said that the role had been the highest calling of my life. Then I saw that the University of Nebraska was looking for its next president. The more I learned about the university, the more I read about the remarkable work of its faculty and students, the more convinced Lynda and I became that we had found our next calling.”
The president oversees the NU system, which has campuses in Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney and Curtis. Chancellors report to the president, and the president reports to the regents.
Carter would replace Hank Bounds, who stepped down as president in August.
The board met Friday at Varner Hall on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus. The regents went into closed session and unanimously voted for Carter when they came out.
Susan Fritz has served as interim president since Bounds stepped down.
The regents need to name only one finalist.
Three years ago, university leaders convinced the Nebraska Legislature to change state law so that searches for the top positions at NU — president and chancellors — had to publicly divulge only the “priority candidate” and no one else.
Before the change in law, the regents named four finalists for the top positions in the NU system.
Bounds, who was NU’s president for 4½ years, said in the spring that he was tired and that it was time to move on. Bounds is now on the faculty at the University of South Alabama.
The NU regents have hired Bounds as a consultant to help raise money for the planned $155 million sports complex at UNL. He will be paid $250,000 a year.
Bounds was paid $540,000 a year as president.
World-Herald researcher Sheritha Jones contributed to this report.
Wow, a real Tom Cruise character. Will bring a different perspective to the midwest.
Yeah. Playing hockey and landing airplanes on carrier decks are qualifications for running a multi-campus university system.
Nice. If he can do a portion of the good work General Robert Caslen, former Superintendent at West Point, is doing for South Carolina it will be a huge win.
Spot on. Caslen is one of the best Supes West Point has ever had.
If a system-wide president is necessary - and I am NOT convinced that this post is at all necessary - Admiral Carter is the best candidate we've had for a generation. His record shows he is a more capable, accomplished leader than the people picking him.
Bravo!
My daughter attended the UNSA during his tenure as the Commandant of Midshipmen. His leadership was and will probably be second to none. Couldn't think of a better candidate.
Sooooo, what about his vision for the future, qualifications, leadership abilities, prior education experience..... Is he the last MAN standing?
Let me come right out and say this looks like an appallingly bad choice, worse than Hank Bounds, and for much the same reason. Bounds never held a faculty position or any sort of administrative position post K-12. He was a superintendent of a school system. And it showed. The mishandling of the TPUSA issue, I am told, was entirely his fault, because he simply didn't understand academic freedom and the free speech rights of faculty. And he left in short order. And we learned nothing, apparently.
Carter has a total of 5 years as superintendent at Annapolis. Previous to that he was in the fighting navy. So he has less experience at a school of higher education than many of our assistant professors. Morevoer, the service academies in particular, and the armed forces in general, are not at all like liberal arts universities. Free speech is heavily circumscribed, for obvious reasons. There is no tenure. The administrative structure is hierarchical. Academic freedom is largely meaningless; the faculty are tasked to teach certain things, rarely have any independent scholarship, etc..
Why on earth do we hire people with no experience for administrative jobs that actually require a great deal of experience? And no, I don't buy the surpisingly common idea that long service in the armed forces automatically qualifies you to do practically anything.
Carter may be a natural. It happens. He may be able to just walk into the job and do it. But it's not the way I'd bet.
Spoken by someone who obviously knows nothing about leadership.
