Weather Alert

...UNHEALTHY TO HAZARDOUS AIR QUALITY WILL LINGER UNTIL 9 AM ON SUNDAY... UNHEALTHY TO HAZARDOUS AIR QUALITY HAS DEVELOPED OVER MUCH OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA EARLY THIS MORNING, AND THESE CONDITIONS WILL LIKELY LINGER UNTIL AROUND 9 AM. THE POOR AIR QUALITY IS THE RESULT OF LINGERING SMOKE FROM SATURDAY EVENING FIREWORKS ACTIVITY WHICH HAS BECOME TRAPPED NEAR THE GROUND BY A TEMPERATURE INVERSION AND STAGNANT AIR FLOW PATTERN. CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AFTER 9 AM AS INCREASED ATMOSPHERIC MIXING ALLOWS FOR THE DISPERSION OF THE SMOKE. THOSE WITH RESPIRATORY CONCERNS SHOULD AVOID OUTDOOR EXPOSURE UNTIL CONDITIONS IMPROVE LATER THIS MORNING.