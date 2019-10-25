LINCOLN — A career military man and former head of the U.S. Naval Academy was named Friday as the top candidate for the University of Nebraska presidency.
Walter E. "Ted" Carter Jr. is a retired vice admiral. He served as the Naval Academy's superintendent for five years, until mid-2019. He graduated from the Naval Academy in 1981, his biography says, and also graduated from the Navy Fighter Weapons School, known as the "Top Gun" school, four years later.
Carter was an aviator who flew combat missions in Bosnia, Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere.
The university also noted that Carter is a former president of the U.S. Naval War College and a Distinguished Flying Cross and Bronze Star recipient. He was unanimously supported by both the regents and the 23-member Presidential Search Advisory Committee that represented faculty, students, staff, business, agriculture and other university constituencies.
His achievements in six years as a university president include record highs in graduation rates and student diversity, improvements in the student experience, top national rankings and success in fundraising and engagement with elected leaders, the university said.
The president oversees the NU system, which includes campuses in Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney and Curtis. Chancellors report to the president, and the president reports to the regents.
After a several-month search, the NU Board of Regents, if all goes as planned, will name Carter the sole finalist to replace Hank Bounds. Bounds stepped down as president in August. The board met Friday at Varner Hall in Lincoln. The regents went into closed session and announced Carter's name when they came out.
The Board of Regents has unanimously voted to name Walter "Ted" Carter, immediate past superintendent of the US Naval Academy, as the priority candidate to serve as the 8th president of the University of Nebraska. @UNLincoln @UNOmaha @UNKearney @unmc— University of Nebraska (@u_nebraska) October 25, 2019
The regents need to name only one finalist. Three years ago, they convinced the Nebraska Legislature to change state law so that searches for the top positions at NU — president and chancellors — had to publicly divulge only the "priority candidate" and no one else.
Before the change in law, the regents named four finalists for the top positions in the NU system.
Under the state law, the finalist will undergo a 30-day review in which he will attend public meetings in Nebraska. It is possible that the regents could decide against hiring him after that review period.
A 23-person advisory search committee worked with the East Coast consultant AGB Search to find candidates. The committee forwarded roughly 10 names to the regents, who are charged with making the decision.
Bounds was NU's president for 4½ years but said in the spring that he was tired and that it was time to move on. Bounds now is on the faculty at the University of South Alabama.
The regents nevertheless have hired Bounds as a consultant to help raise money for the planned $155 million sports complex at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He will be paid $250,000 a year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Wow, a real Tom Cruise character. Will bring a different perspective to the midwest.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.