LINCOLN — Walter "Ted" Carter, the former superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, won confirmation Thursday as the University of Nebraska's next president.
Carter, 60, was confirmed on a vote of 7-1 after regents met behind closed doors for about 100 minutes. Elizabeth O'Connor of Omaha was the lone "no" vote.
Carter is expected to begin a 16-day transition on Dec. 16, during which time Susan Fritz will continue as interim president. He will take over as president on Jan. 1 and has a five-year contract.
His base pay will be $934,600 a year, according to the draft contract in the regents documents. That is by far the highest compensation paid to an NU president, who is the top executive over a system that includes institutions in Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney and Curtis.
He also will have a shot at yearly bonuses of up to 15% of his base pay by hitting performance goals that haven't been established. Fifteen percent the first year would be $140,190.
He will live with wife Lynda in the official NU president's house, will have access to a country club membership (or more than one club) and also will receive deferred compensation of 11.5% of his base salary annually after he serves for three years.
Carter spent five years leading the Naval Academy. He left that post in the middle of the year. Prior to heading the Naval Academy, Carter spent a year as head of the Naval War College in Rhode Island.
He is a graduate of the Naval Academy and among other things was a naval aviator. He has what amounts to a master's degree in the Navy’s nuclear power program. He finished his naval career as a vice admiral.
He replaces Hank Bounds, who was NU’s president for 4½ years before stepping down in August. Bounds now is on the faculty at the University of South Alabama. Bounds basically said the NU system's presidency had worn on him, and he and his family wanted to return to the Deep South.
Any speculation that he left because of a conflict with the Board of Regents was squashed when the regents hired him this fall as a consultant. Bounds is expected to help raise money for the planned $155 million sports complex at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He will be paid $250,000 a year.
Bounds was paid $540,000 a year as president.
