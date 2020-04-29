We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

High school students in the Ralston Public Schools will be getting Chromebook laptops in the fall, Superintendent Mark Adler said Wednesday.

The purchase will create a one-to-one computer ratio at the high school and position the district to deal with potential disruptions of school next fall, he said.

The decision also aims to “level the playing field” for students in the district who don’t have computer technology in their homes, he said.

“For me, it’s about equity in learning,” Adler said.

The closing of schools and the abrupt shift to remote learning has highlighted the inequities in technology access for students of different income levels, he said. About 55% of Ralston students are eligible for free or reduced-price school lunches.

The district has ordered 550 of the devices, which cost about $400 apiece, he said. The district already has some devices inside schools that will be repurposed for the one-to-one initiative, he said.

Adler said officials long have been interested in going to a one-to-one computer arrangement, but paying for it was always a hurdle.

The possibility that school could be disrupted in the fall by the pandemic adds urgency to the purchase, he said.

He said money from the federal coronavirus relief bill, the CARES Act, will cover the cost. The district is set to receive $522,525.

A year from now, Adler said, the district plans to expand the one-to-one system to seventh and eighth grades.