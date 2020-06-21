The response now listed in the code to “selling, distributing, intent to distribute, or attempting to distribute drugs, alcoholic beverages or a controlled/imitation controlled substance” is to contact law enforcement.
District officials propose changing it to say law enforcement “may be” called.
MacFarland told the school board that the change was recommended to be consistent with the language of other violations, such as intentional assault with injury and a false-alarm bomb threat. Another proposed change to the code would add arson to that list.
“And that is due, in part, to it being a K-12 code of conduct,” MacFarland said, “and that administrators are advised to consider the age, developmental capacity and certainly the specifics of the intent when they are responding to that behavior.”
MacFarland told the school board that there isn’t a law that requires school personnel to report drug offenses in schools to law enforcement, including those involving controlled substances.
Board member Ben Perlman, a prosecutor in Sarpy County, has taken issue with the proposed change.
Perlman said that while police should not be called when an Advil is found in a student’s backpack, there should be a distinction in the code that says police will be notified if a student is selling something else.
“We cannot lawfully not report to authorities when someone sells heroin or cocaine in our schools,” he said.
Perlman also questioned why the existing code tells district officials to contact police when there’s a first-degree or second-degree sexual assault but does not mention third-degree sexual assault.
“If the district wants to have a policy that says you don’t have to report someone that’s selling heroin, meth, fentanyl in the hallways, it’ll catch up to the district,” Perlman said. “The sexual assault thing, that’s incredible to me given what we just did in the last 10 minutes.”
By Emily Nitcher and Joe Dejka
World-Herald staff writers
Board member Amanda Ryan said recent events have prompted her to think about the district’s role in the school-to-prison pipeline and how to implement restorative justice.
“I know that this is going to be an unpopular opinion amongst some board members and some community members, but I really believe that we need to get law enforcement out of our schools,” she said.
Board member Nancy Kratky said the presence of school resource officers is very important to her.
The board will revisit the proposals at its July 15 meeting.
Other proposed changes to the code include:
The tobacco violation would also include vaping.
Adds a new violation for “exposure of bodily fluid.” It would include things like spitting, throwing or wiping bodily fluids on or to another person. Punishments would vary, and law enforcement may be contacted.
Adds language to say the code applies to remote learning environments.
Emily covers K-12 education, including Omaha Public Schools. Previously, Emily covered local government and the Nebraska Legislature for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @emily_nitcher. Phone: 402-444-1192.
