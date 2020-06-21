If an Omaha Public Schools student is caught selling drugs, the current student code of conduct says police are to be contacted.

A new proposal would change language in the code to say law enforcement “may be” contacted.

That’s a problem for some OPS board members who question whether the new policy would be legal and if the change sends the right message.

Another board member said police officers should be removed from OPS schools.

The board has discussed the changes during two recent meetings.

The student code of conduct lays out the district’s positions and punishments for infractions such as fighting, drug possession, vandalism and bullying.

The intent of the code is to provide guidance to administrators in responding to student behavior, said Anne MacFarland, the district’s student and community services coordinator.

Several proposed changes to the code for the 2020-21 school year have come before the school board.

The change that has caused the most discussion is the one about drugs.

The response now listed in the code to “selling, distributing, intent to distribute, or attempting to distribute drugs, alcoholic beverages or a controlled/imitation controlled substance” is to contact law enforcement.

District officials propose changing it to say law enforcement “may be” called.

MacFarland told the school board that the change was recommended to be consistent with the language of other violations, such as intentional assault with injury and a false-alarm bomb threat. Another proposed change to the code would add arson to that list.

“And that is due, in part, to it being a K-12 code of conduct,” MacFarland said, “and that administrators are advised to consider the age, developmental capacity and certainly the specifics of the intent when they are responding to that behavior.”

MacFarland told the school board that there isn’t a law that requires school personnel to report drug offenses in schools to law enforcement, including those involving controlled substances.

Board member Ben Perlman, a prosecutor in Sarpy County, has taken issue with the proposed change.

Perlman said that while police should not be called when an Advil is found in a student’s backpack, there should be a distinction in the code that says police will be notified if a student is selling something else.

“We cannot lawfully not report to authorities when someone sells heroin or cocaine in our schools,” he said.

Perlman also questioned why the existing code tells district officials to contact police when there’s a first-degree or second-degree sexual assault but does not mention third-degree sexual assault.

“If the district wants to have a policy that says you don’t have to report someone that’s selling heroin, meth, fentanyl in the hallways, it’ll catch up to the district,” Perlman said. “The sexual assault thing, that’s incredible to me given what we just did in the last 10 minutes.”

Perlman made that comment at Monday’s meeting. The board had just approved a $625,000 settlement for a student who was sexually assaulted by former Fontenelle Elementary School teacher Gregory Sedlacek.

The principal of the school at the time, Eric Nelson, resigned his position. Earlier this year, he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of failure to report child abuse.

Board member Lou Ann Goding said she had an issue with potentially not reporting the sale of drugs because the district owes it to parents to stand firm on that issue.

After reading the policy, Goding said teachers might also be confused about how they should react if they catch students selling beer in the parking lot.

Board member Amanda Ryan said recent events have prompted her to think about the district’s role in the school-to-prison pipeline and how to implement restorative justice.

“I know that this is going to be an unpopular opinion amongst some board members and some community members, but I really believe that we need to get law enforcement out of our schools,” she said.

Board member Nancy Kratky said the presence of school resource officers is very important to her.

The board will revisit the proposals at its July 15 meeting.

Other proposed changes to the code include:

  • The tobacco violation would also include vaping.
  • Adds a new violation for “exposure of bodily fluid.” It would include things like spitting, throwing or wiping bodily fluids on or to another person. Punishments would vary, and law enforcement may be contacted.
  • Adds language to say the code applies to remote learning environments.

emily.nitcher@owh.com, 402-444-1192

twitter.com/emily_nitcher

Emily covers K-12 education, including Omaha Public Schools. Previously, Emily covered local government and the Nebraska Legislature for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @emily_nitcher. Phone: 402-444-1192.

