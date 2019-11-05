Walter "Ted" Carter

Walter "Ted" Carter speaks to regents, search committee members and others on Oct. 25.

LINCOLN — Walter "Ted" Carter on Tuesday started the Lincoln leg of his Nebraska tour, a 30-day period to see if he likes Nebraska and Nebraska likes him as NU's next president.

The former superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy is the only finalist for the University of Nebraska system's presidency. Under state law, he will make appearances across the state during the 30-day review.

Carter, a decorated naval aviator, won the designation of "priority candidate" for the NU system's presidency late last month.

A 23-person advisory search committee recommended that Carter be the finalist, and the NU Board of Regents unanimously agreed. 

His tour so far has stopped in Kearney, Curtis, North Platte and Grand Island. He will have three appearances Tuesday in Lincoln, then on Wednesday he will have one in Beatrice and one in Nebraska City, then back late that afternoon at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Innovation Campus.

Carter will make five stops in Omaha on Thursday and Friday. More events are being scheduled for other communities in Nebraska.

