The principal of Davis Middle School is stepping down to take an administrative position in the Omaha Public Schools effective immediately, the district announced Monday.
Dan Bartels has been the principal of the OPS middle school near 132nd and State Streets since it opened in August 2013.
In July 2017, Bartels and the district were named in a lawsuit filed by the parents of a student who was sexually assaulted by Davis math teacher Brian Robeson. The parents said Bartels failed to act on numerous staff members’ reports that Robeson was acting inappropriately with female students, including the victim.
In December, The World-Herald published a story about the girl, identified by the newspaper as Anna, who was groomed and assaulted by Robeson. Earlier this month, her supporters appeared before the OPS board to criticize the district’s handling of the case.
Jeremy Maskel, a spokesman for OPS, said Bartels is moving laterally within the district to a new assignment. He will serve as the curriculum and instruction support adviser to accreditation and building support.
Bartels will assist with accreditation work and logistical planning for the opening of new schools, Maskel said. In the coming years, the district will open five new schools, including two high schools.
“While leaving the school, teachers and students I have known for many years is difficult, I look forward to serving in a new way,” Bartels said in a note sent to parents.
When reached by a reporter Monday night, Bartels declined to comment further.
Robeson pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual assault and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
Anna’s parents believed that Bartels and administrators repeatedly ignored the concerns of staff, failed to investigate and failed to take steps to protect Anna.
In a statement provided to The World-Herald in December, OPS said, “At all times, staff acted responsively and professionally.”
A federal judge sided with OPS officials, ruling that they should not be second-guessed and that they didn’t ignore the signs. Anna’s parents intend to appeal the ruling.
World-Herald staff writer Joe Dejka contributed to this report.
