In her first year as superintendent, Logan also prioritized math and safety. But this year Logan said she wants students and staff not only to be safe, but feel safe at school.
Thanks to a grant, the school board and district leadership have also been working on a new strategic plan for OPS.
Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates
Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.
The school board adopted a five-year strategic plan in 2014, setting long-term goals that included raising graduation rates, decreasing suspensions and expulsions and forging stronger connections between schools and parents.
Work on the new strategic plan continues this fall and should wrap up in January, according to a tentative timeline presented to the school board earlier this summer.
In addition to welcoming new administrators, Logan also announced on Friday the district has found a new permanent chief financial officer.
The World-Herald was not able to verify composite ACT scores for Creighton Prep and Marian high schools. The composite ACT score of the graduating class of 2018 for the entire Omaha Archdiocese was 24.7.
KENT SIEVERS AND BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
We collected 2018 ACT scores from 19 of the biggest schools in the Omaha area. Take a look to see if your school is on the list and where it fell.
1 of 20
Omaha Catholic schools: 24.7
The World-Herald was not able to verify composite ACT scores for Creighton Prep and Marian high schools. The composite ACT score of the graduating class of 2018 for the entire Omaha Archdiocese was 24.7.
KENT SIEVERS AND BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South High School: 24.6.
ELKHORN PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Millard West High School: 23.3.
MILLARD PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Elkhorn High School: 23.
ELKHORN PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Gretna High School: 22.8.
WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Millard North High School: 22.6.
MILLARD PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Westside High School: 21.5.
WESTSIDE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS
Papillion-La Vista South High School: 21.1.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista High School: 21.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South High School: 20.4.
MILLARD PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Bellevue West High School: 20.4.
WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Bellevue East High School: 19.5.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Central High School: 19.1.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Burke High School: 18.8.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha North High School: 17.9.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD HERALD
Omaha South High School: 16.1.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD HERALD
Omaha Bryan High School: 15.4.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Northwest High School: 15.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Benson High School: 14.9.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The correlation between a school’s poverty rate and test scores is evident, a World-Herald analysis found.
High schools in the Omaha Public Schools with high poverty scored low. Suburban schools with low poverty scored better.
For example, Elkhorn South High School scored highest with a 24.6; its poverty rate is 3.6 percent. The lowest score was Benson at 14.9; that school's poverty rate is 86.5 percent.
Read The World-Herald's breakdown of Omaha schools' ACT scores here.
Emily covers K-12 education, including Omaha Public Schools. Previously, Emily covered local government and the Nebraska Legislature for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @emily_nitcher. Phone: 402-444-1192.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.