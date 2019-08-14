A sudden flare-up of mold has prompted Grand Island Public Schools to delay the start of classes at its high school.

The mold isn’t toxic, but it could cause allergic reactions in some people, the school district was advised.

A mold abatement specialist said the mold likely developed within 48 hours due to an unusual combination of weather and high humidity in closed classrooms.

Classes at the high school are expected to start on Tuesday.

Elementary and middle schools were unaffected.

— Nancy Gaarder, World-Herald News Service

