Westside school board members voted to lower the district’s tax levy on Monday night.
The district dropped the levy 0.18% from $1.3849 to $1.3824 per $100 of property valuations. The last time the district lowered its tax levy compared to the prior year was 2014.
Property taxes on a $250,000 home that doesn’t see a change in valuation will decrease by $6.28, district officials said.
But the decreased levy amount does not mean all property owners will pay less. The valuation of Westside’s property tax base increased by 6.71% — the largest increase since the 2007-08 school year. The district’s valuations have fluctuated in recent years, even dipping to minus 1.65% in 2014-15.
Superintendent Mike Lucas said other school districts in the metro area have had the luxury of valuation increases of 7% or 8% for several years in a row.
Lucas said the district would like to drop the levy more, but the fluctuations in valuations make it hard to plan strategically.
“We’d love to have a sustainable level where we can plan for the future,” Lucas said.
Along with the tax levy, the school board also approved the 2019-20 budget. The general fund grew to $75.5 million in comparison to $73.1 million last year.
The district’s enrollment this school year is the highest it’s been in four years with 5,995 students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
