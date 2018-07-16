The Westside Community Schools are in the market for a new superintendent, and school board members are starting to sketch out the qualities they want to see in the district’s next leader.
They’re looking for a superintendent who understands Westside’s culture and history but isn’t afraid to forge ahead with new ideas, someone who can quickly grasp the intricacies of Nebraska’s school funding formula and connect with parents and staff as easily as state legislators.
Superintendent Blane McCann will retire next July, and the board is starting the search for his replacement.
At a planning session Friday, board members reviewed how the superintendent search process will unfold and started to think about what kind of a leader Westside needs.
The board meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday and is expected to vote to issue a request for proposals to hire a search firm to find and vet superintendent candidates.
Board Vice President Adam Yale said that given the board’s relative inexperience — none of the current members were around for the district’s last superintendent search — having some outside expertise could be beneficial. The board will still retain control of the search and the final hiring decision.
“We want the search to be fair, transparent and the reach to be broad enough to land us the right candidate,” he said.
Yale outlined a tentative timeline. If the board votes to go with a search firm Monday, the request for proposals would go out July 17, with submissions due Aug. 7. The board would then review those submissions, interview search firm finalists and then select a firm at a special meeting on Aug. 27.
The goal is to hire Westside’s next superintendent by mid-January or early February, he said. The search would include opportunities for public input.
Board member Beth Morrissette said McCann has given the board plenty of lead time to find his replacement.
McCann, who has led Westside since 2012, announced in May that he would retire at the end of the 2018-19 school year. The board amended his contract in May and gave him a 3.5 percent raise. That brings his current salary to $221,740, plus benefits. He is also eligible for performance bonuses of up to $15,000 each this year and next.
When former Westside Superintendent Jacquie Estee announced her retirement in 2011, the district hired Omaha-based firm McPherson & Jacobson to launch a national superintendent search. The board interviewed five finalists for the position, and McCann was ultimately chosen.
Several other metro area districts have hired new leaders in recent years, including Bellevue, Elkhorn and the Omaha Public Schools.
Dana Blakely, president of the Westside board, said the board is still in the early stages of the search process but is open to internal and external candidates.
Other board members said they’d prefer candidates with a doctorate degree and educators with a proven track record of leadership, though they wouldn’t necessarily have to be a sitting superintendent.
“I don’t want to count somebody out because they haven’t been a superintendent,” board member Kris Karnes said. “I think I would like it, but it’s not a deal-breaker for me.”
Board members listed other desired attributes, including someone who has extensive experience with school budgets — Westside has been through several rounds of budget cuts — has ideas for dealing with student discipline and can articulate a strong vision for Westside’s future.
Board members Doug Krenzer, Blakely and Yale will serve on a temporary superintendent search committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.