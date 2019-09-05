Reagan Elementary teacher Tom Whisinnand, second from left, was revealed at a school assembly Wednesday as the first national winner of the National University System Sanford Teacher Award. The honor came with a $50,000 check. “I was thinking: This is unbelievable. What an honor,” Whisinnand said.
JOE DEJKA/THE WORLD-HERALD
In his classroom after winning a big-dollar award, teacher Tom Whisinnand urges his students to get up and move around.
JOE DEJKA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tom Whisinnand was presented with $50,000 as part of the National University System-Sanford Teacher Award, which recognizes inspiring teachers.
JOE DEJKA/THE WORLD-HERALD
But as of Wednesday morning, Millard teacher Tom Whisinnand can go by another name: Mr. Best.
At a student assembly, Whisinnand was revealed as the first winner of the National University System Sanford Teacher Award.
The honor came with a $50,000 check.
David Andrews, president of the San Diego-based private National University, announced the honor during the assembly at Reagan Elementary School near 198th Avenue and I Street.
Whisinnand, 39, teaches fourth grade at Reagan.
“I was thinking: This is unbelievable. What an honor,” he said.
The Sanford Teacher Award recognizes and rewards 51 of the nation’s top inspiring teachers, one from each state and Washington, D.C.
But only one gets the $50,000 prize.
According to National University, inspiring teachers are those who engage students, build their confidence, create an inclusive environment, motivate students to succeed and give students a voice.
The award is named for philanthropist T. Denny Sanford, who is committed to supporting inspiring teaching through pre-K-12 programs that are being expanded nationally by the nonprofit National University System.
The award presentation marked the official launch of the new annual awards.
1 of 20
Omaha Catholic schools: 24.7
The World-Herald was not able to verify composite ACT scores for Creighton Prep and Marian high schools. The composite ACT score of the graduating class of 2018 for the entire Omaha Archdiocese was 24.7.
KENT SIEVERS AND BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
We collected 2018 ACT scores from 19 of the biggest schools in the Omaha area. Take a look to see if your school is on the list and where it fell.
1 of 20
Omaha Catholic schools: 24.7
The World-Herald was not able to verify composite ACT scores for Creighton Prep and Marian high schools. The composite ACT score of the graduating class of 2018 for the entire Omaha Archdiocese was 24.7.
KENT SIEVERS AND BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South High School: 24.6.
ELKHORN PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Millard West High School: 23.3.
MILLARD PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Elkhorn High School: 23.
ELKHORN PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Gretna High School: 22.8.
WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Millard North High School: 22.6.
MILLARD PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Westside High School: 21.5.
WESTSIDE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS
Papillion-La Vista South High School: 21.1.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista High School: 21.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South High School: 20.4.
MILLARD PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Bellevue West High School: 20.4.
WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Bellevue East High School: 19.5.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Central High School: 19.1.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Burke High School: 18.8.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha North High School: 17.9.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD HERALD
Omaha South High School: 16.1.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD HERALD
Omaha Bryan High School: 15.4.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Northwest High School: 15.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Benson High School: 14.9.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The correlation between a school’s poverty rate and test scores is evident, a World-Herald analysis found.
High schools in the Omaha Public Schools with high poverty scored low. Suburban schools with low poverty scored better.
For example, Elkhorn South High School scored highest with a 24.6; its poverty rate is 3.6 percent. The lowest score was Benson at 14.9; that school's poverty rate is 86.5 percent.
Read The World-Herald's breakdown of Omaha schools' ACT scores here.
