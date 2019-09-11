The annual list of National Merit semifinalists — a who's who of talented high school seniors — is out.
And 114 Nebraska students are on it.
The National Merit Scholarship Corp. on Wednesday announced the names of nearly 16,000 semifinalists nationwide.
The students have an opportunity to continue in the competition for more than $31 million in scholarships to be offered next spring.
The nationwide pool of semifinalists represents less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors.
The students entered the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which serves as an initial screen of applicants. The semifinalists represent the highest-scoring students in the state.
To become a finalist, the semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the student's academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received.
Scholarship winners are announced next spring and summer.
BELLEVUE
HOME SCHOOL
Terneus, Ambrose J.
BLAIR
BLAIR H.S.
Funk, Ethan J.
BRAINARD
EAST BUTLER H.S.
Christensen, Sydney E.
COLUMBUS
SCOTUS CENTRAL CATHOLIC H.S.
VunCannon, Drew K.
ELKHORN
ELKHORN H.S.
Hudson, Daniel L.
McCaslin, Anna K.
VanWyngarden, Madison L.
ELKHORN SOUTH H.S.
Eischeid, Alexander C.
Evans, Skyler J.
Kawa, Eliza K.
Kim, Eugene H.
Madden, Derek A.
Oarhe, Joshua O.
Patterson, Julia A.
Sturdivant, Dylan J.
Swastzbaugh, Carson A.
HOME SCHOOL
Burbach, Emma J.
MOUNT MICHAEL BENEDICTINE H.S.
Gathje, Jacob A.
Potuhera, Tharein S.
Schrier, Alexander R.
Whitaker, Brayden M.
FIRTH
NORRIS H.S.
DeBoer, Hunter J.
Savage, Jackson W.
FREMONT
FREMONT H.S.
Sasse, Elizabeth C.
GRAND ISLAND
GRAND ISLAND CENTRAL CATHOLIC H.S.
Kim, Randall E.
GRAND ISLAND SENIOR HIGH
Kosmicki, Jacob D.
HASTINGS
HASTINGS H.S.
Power, Landon C.
Wenburg, Carter L.
ST. CECILIA H.S.
Moritz, Carson T.
KEARNEY
KEARNEY CATHOLIC H.S.
Messbarger, Nicole M.
LINCOLN
LINCOLN EAST H.S.
Chapin, Dylan A.
Imig, Brandon
Matthes, Celeste C.
LINCOLN H.S.
Borlak, Ariana L.
Krohn, Esme M.
Moberly, Luke M.
Schmaderer, Benjamin J.
LINCOLN NORTH STAR H.S.
MacFarlane, Andrew H.
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST H.S.
Farritor, Luke E.
Goldsmith, Timothy J.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST H.S.
Callahan, Blake M.
Fulton, Evan
Gessert, Ingrid
Hobelman, Alexis
Johnson, Tatum I.
Phung, Tuong T.
Svoboda, Jordyn D.
PIUS X H.S.
Driewer, Grace A.
Kotopka, Andrew C.
Tomes, Luke D.
NEBRASKA CITY
LOURDES CENTRAL H.S.
Partsch, Luke D.
NELIGH
NELIGH OAKDALE SCHOOL
Bixler, Hailey E.
OMAHA
BROWNELL-TALBOT SCHOOL
Haas, Lily C.
Liu, Brianna S.
Luo, Allison
Miles, Luke W.
Su, Benjamin K.
CENTRAL H.S.
Cheloha, Sedona L.
Flynn, Carly R.
Seger-Pera, Eric
CREIGHTON PREP
Boever, Joseph W.
Chapman, Richard J.
Curd, Tristan M.
Drvol, Henry C.
Kenney, Ryan W.
Kramer, Joshua N.
Loeffler, Samuel M.
Mandolfo, Mason
Owens, Paul M.
Woods, Eric S.
DUCHESNE ACADEMY
Drews, Mary M.
Fleming, Victoria L.
Kreis, Raleigh L.
Schartz, Emma I.
MARIAN H.S.
McWilliams, Tayla L.
MILLARD NORTH H.S.
Agarwal, Aanya
Guo, Liyang
Jolley, Evan J.
Kota, Santosh
Mudhelli, Shivani
Parmley, Ian J.
Pullabhotla, Anjali
Ramini, Lahari
Thakker, Juhi J.
Tu, Lucy
Whetstine, Elaine M.
Wright, Rebecca A.
MILLARD SOUTH H.S.
Nguyen, Vivian N.
Pokharel, Hannah R.
MILLARD WEST H.S.
Munson, Reese E.
Naganna, Aditya
Rieke, Katarina A.
OMAHA NORTH
Kehr, Sage E.
SKUTT CATHOLIC H.S.
Brockhouse, Julia A.
Schmitt, Jenna E.
WESTSIDE H.S.
Battafarano, Malia G.
France, Cynthia Z.
Jansen, Theodore F.
Johanningsmeier, Andrew S.
Pike, Reese C.
Siegel, Joshua B.
PAPILLION
PAPILLION-LA VISTA H.S.
Fjeldsted, Braxton A.
Lin, Vincent
PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH H.S.
Lauver, Nicholas C.
PIERCE
PIERCE H.S.
McKeown, Alex S.
SCOTTSBLUFF
SCOTTSBLUFF H.S.
Reisig, Katherine G.
SEWARD
SEWARD H.S.
Lobmeyer, Madalyn G.
SPRINGFIELD
PLATTEVIEW H.S.
Dierking, Sylvia M.
Grosz, Kiyara R.
WAHOO
WAHOO H.S.
Tomjack, Alex M.
WAVERLY
WAVERLY H.S.
Kasparek, Lauren E.
WEST POINT
CENTRAL CATHOLIC H.S.
Wooldrik, Anna M.
YORK
YORK H.S.
Gilliland, Alyssa M.
Stuckey, Lindsey
