The annual list of National Merit semifinalists — a who's who of talented high school seniors — is out.

And 114 Nebraska students are on it.

The National Merit Scholarship Corp. on Wednesday announced the names of nearly 16,000 semifinalists nationwide.

The students have an opportunity to continue in the competition for more than $31 million in scholarships to be offered next spring.

The nationwide pool of semifinalists represents less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors.

The students entered the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which serves as an initial screen of applicants. The semifinalists represent the highest-scoring students in the state.

To become a finalist, the semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the student's academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received.

Scholarship winners are announced next spring and summer.

BELLEVUE

HOME SCHOOL

Terneus, Ambrose J.

BLAIR

BLAIR H.S.

Funk, Ethan J.

BRAINARD

EAST BUTLER H.S.

Christensen, Sydney E.

COLUMBUS

SCOTUS CENTRAL CATHOLIC H.S.

VunCannon, Drew K.

ELKHORN

ELKHORN H.S.

Hudson, Daniel L.

McCaslin, Anna K.

VanWyngarden, Madison L.

ELKHORN SOUTH H.S.

Eischeid, Alexander C.

Evans, Skyler J.

Kawa, Eliza K.

Kim, Eugene H.

Madden, Derek A.

Oarhe, Joshua O.

Patterson, Julia A.

Sturdivant, Dylan J.

Swastzbaugh, Carson A.

HOME SCHOOL

Burbach, Emma J.

MOUNT MICHAEL BENEDICTINE H.S.

Gathje, Jacob A.

Potuhera, Tharein S.

Schrier, Alexander R.

Whitaker, Brayden M.

FIRTH

NORRIS H.S.

DeBoer, Hunter J.

Savage, Jackson W.

FREMONT

FREMONT H.S.

Sasse, Elizabeth C.

GRAND ISLAND

GRAND ISLAND CENTRAL CATHOLIC H.S.

Kim, Randall E.

GRAND ISLAND SENIOR HIGH

Kosmicki, Jacob D.

HASTINGS

HASTINGS H.S.

Power, Landon C.

Wenburg, Carter L.

ST. CECILIA H.S.

Moritz, Carson T.

KEARNEY

KEARNEY CATHOLIC H.S.

Messbarger, Nicole M.

LINCOLN

LINCOLN EAST H.S.

Chapin, Dylan A.

Imig, Brandon

Matthes, Celeste C.

LINCOLN H.S.

Borlak, Ariana L.

Krohn, Esme M.

Moberly, Luke M.

Schmaderer, Benjamin J.

LINCOLN NORTH STAR H.S.

MacFarlane, Andrew H.

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST H.S.

Farritor, Luke E.

Goldsmith, Timothy J.

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST H.S.

Callahan, Blake M.

Fulton, Evan

Gessert, Ingrid

Hobelman, Alexis

Johnson, Tatum I.

Phung, Tuong T.

Svoboda, Jordyn D.

PIUS X H.S.

Driewer, Grace A.

Kotopka, Andrew C.

Tomes, Luke D.

NEBRASKA CITY

LOURDES CENTRAL H.S.

Partsch, Luke D.

NELIGH

NELIGH OAKDALE SCHOOL

Bixler, Hailey E.

OMAHA

BROWNELL-TALBOT SCHOOL

Haas, Lily C.

Liu, Brianna S.

Luo, Allison

Miles, Luke W.

Su, Benjamin K.

CENTRAL H.S.

Cheloha, Sedona L.

Flynn, Carly R.

Seger-Pera, Eric

CREIGHTON PREP

Boever, Joseph W.

Chapman, Richard J.

Curd, Tristan M.

Drvol, Henry C.

Kenney, Ryan W.

Kramer, Joshua N.

Loeffler, Samuel M.

Mandolfo, Mason

Owens, Paul M.

Woods, Eric S.

DUCHESNE ACADEMY

Drews, Mary M.

Fleming, Victoria L.

Kreis, Raleigh L.

Schartz, Emma I.

MARIAN H.S.

McWilliams, Tayla L.

MILLARD NORTH H.S.

Agarwal, Aanya

Guo, Liyang

Jolley, Evan J.

Kota, Santosh

Mudhelli, Shivani

Parmley, Ian J.

Pullabhotla, Anjali

Ramini, Lahari

Thakker, Juhi J.

Tu, Lucy

Whetstine, Elaine M.

Wright, Rebecca A.

MILLARD SOUTH H.S.

Nguyen, Vivian N.

Pokharel, Hannah R.

MILLARD WEST H.S.

Munson, Reese E.

Naganna, Aditya

Rieke, Katarina A.

OMAHA NORTH

Kehr, Sage E.

SKUTT CATHOLIC H.S.

Brockhouse, Julia A.

Schmitt, Jenna E.

WESTSIDE H.S.

Battafarano, Malia G.

France, Cynthia Z.

Jansen, Theodore F.

Johanningsmeier, Andrew S.

Pike, Reese C.

Siegel, Joshua B.

PAPILLION

PAPILLION-LA VISTA H.S.

Fjeldsted, Braxton A.

Lin, Vincent

PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH H.S.

Lauver, Nicholas C.

PIERCE

PIERCE H.S.

McKeown, Alex S.

SCOTTSBLUFF

SCOTTSBLUFF H.S.

Reisig, Katherine G.

SEWARD

SEWARD H.S.

Lobmeyer, Madalyn G.

SPRINGFIELD

PLATTEVIEW H.S.

Dierking, Sylvia M.

Grosz, Kiyara R.

WAHOO

WAHOO H.S.

Tomjack, Alex M.

WAVERLY

WAVERLY H.S.

Kasparek, Lauren E.

WEST POINT

CENTRAL CATHOLIC H.S.

Wooldrik, Anna M.

YORK

YORK H.S.

Gilliland, Alyssa M.

Stuckey, Lindsey

