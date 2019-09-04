“This is a promise we made to our taxpayers when we asked for the levy override, that we would be good fiscal managers of the levy,” said Mike Pate, board president.
Despite the levy drop, the district will spend more money next year on operations, and some property owners will pay higher property taxes to the district.
The board made use of a 5.18% increase in property valuations and a boost in state aid to lower the total tax levy, reducing it by 2.5 cents.
That dropped the levy from $1.251 to $1.226 per $100 of property valuations.
At the lower rate, the owner of a $200,000 house, whose valuation stayed the same, would see a $50 drop in taxes to the district.
But it will be a different story for property owners who saw a markup in valuation.
An owner whose house was increased in value by the district average will see a $77 increase.
The board approved a $240.8 million general-fund budget, up $7.1 million or 2.95%.
The board is using 2.8 cents of levy-override authority, officials said.
In November 2017, almost two-thirds of Millard voters approved the levy override. The vote authorized the board members to levy up to 9 cents per $100 of tax valuation beyond the state-imposed $1.05 levy limit for general fund expenditures.
Board member Mike Kennedy said the board cut the district’s levy while keeping the budget increase to 3%.
“I know there’s a lot of naysayers in Lincoln who say as soon as you let a public school board have an extra dime, they’re going to take it and spend it,” Kennedy said. “And we didn’t do that. We’re reasonable.”
1 of 20
Omaha Catholic schools: 24.7
The World-Herald was not able to verify composite ACT scores for Creighton Prep and Marian high schools. The composite ACT score of the graduating class of 2018 for the entire Omaha Archdiocese was 24.7.
KENT SIEVERS AND BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
We collected 2018 ACT scores from 19 of the biggest schools in the Omaha area. Take a look to see if your school is on the list and where it fell.
Elkhorn South High School: 24.6.
ELKHORN PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Millard West High School: 23.3.
MILLARD PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Elkhorn High School: 23.
ELKHORN PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Gretna High School: 22.8.
WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Millard North High School: 22.6.
MILLARD PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Westside High School: 21.5.
WESTSIDE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS
Papillion-La Vista South High School: 21.1.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista High School: 21.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South High School: 20.4.
MILLARD PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Bellevue West High School: 20.4.
WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Bellevue East High School: 19.5.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Central High School: 19.1.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Burke High School: 18.8.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha North High School: 17.9.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD HERALD
Omaha South High School: 16.1.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD HERALD
Omaha Bryan High School: 15.4.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Northwest High School: 15.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Benson High School: 14.9.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The correlation between a school’s poverty rate and test scores is evident, a World-Herald analysis found.
High schools in the Omaha Public Schools with high poverty scored low. Suburban schools with low poverty scored better.
For example, Elkhorn South High School scored highest with a 24.6; its poverty rate is 3.6 percent. The lowest score was Benson at 14.9; that school's poverty rate is 86.5 percent.
Read The World-Herald's breakdown of Omaha schools' ACT scores here.
