LINCOLN — State intervention at Schuyler Central High School moved to the next phase Friday, but not without dissent.
Members of the Nebraska State Board of Education voted 7-1 to approve a progress plan for the school, which the board designated earlier this year as a priority school needing improvement.
The designation, which identified the school as low achieving and “demographically shifting,” paved the way for state officials to intervene, diagnose problems and try to fix them.
The plan sets goals for the heavily Latino school, among them to improve instruction for English learners and increase students’ mastery of the language.
The Class B school enrolls 575 students, 87 percent Hispanic, 10 percent white and 3 percent black.
Schuyler district officials initially pushed back against the designation, calling it a scarlet letter. But when the state refused to back down, local officials accepted the inevitable, saying that if it helps Schuyler’s kids, it’s worth it.
Board member Molly O’Holleran of North Platte commended the community for embracing the strategy, calling it a “brave plan.”
“They have tremendous challenges,” O’Holleran said. “I am going to vote for approving this priority school progress plan because it’s going to set the way for other schools across our state that are having an infusion of refugees and English learners.”
The lone dissenting vote was board member Pat McPherson, who said the plan lacks specific achievement targets such as reducing absenteeism and raising ACT scores or graduation rates, which he said could be used to mark progress each year.
“I don’t find any hard numbers in this plan, and that bothers me greatly,” McPherson said.
The plan lists some indicators for gauging success, including scores on state MAP tests, the ACT, dual-credit courses and English language tests. However, the plan does not set improvement targets against which the school’s progress will be judged.
Other board members said the test scores and other achievement data which landed Schuyler Central on the priority list would be the baseline for judging progress.
Kathy Kennedy, a consultant hired by the board to work with the school, said the plan addresses language issues.
It calls for coaching teachers in the stages of language acquisition to make sure the instruction is effective for English language learners.
It also calls for setting up a system to provide immediate assistance for new immigrant and refugee students enrolling in the school — advocates who can help them with the transition.
“Not wait until day 17, day one,” Kennedy said.
Other goals include:
- Creating a common school mission and vision and setting high expectations for students throughout the building.
- Improving two-way communication between the school staff and parents and ensuring that language barriers don’t get in the way.
- Improving family engagement and pride in their school.
- Improving student and staff culture and training teachers in evidence-based instructional practices.
- Making sure instruction is aligned to state academic standards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.