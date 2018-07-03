For new Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan, the training wheels are off.
After spending several months slowly transitioning into her new role, Logan is now officially on the clock, and she spent her first official school board meeting Monday night outlining how she’ll spend her first three months leading the district.
Logan, whose contract started Sunday, will focus on four key areas:
- Creating strong relationships with board members.
- Inspiring trust and confidence among teachers, principals and other district staff.
- Immersing herself in the district’s history, studying its organization and meeting more students, families and community members.
- Reviewing academic data, district initiatives and the annual budget.
In an interview after the meeting, Logan said she doesn’t plan on making big changes to the district right away. People in the district are still using their “company manners” around her, she said, but she wants staff and families to be open and honest about how the district is functioning and where improvements can be made.
“(This) will be a lot more listening and learning and meeting,” she said.
But she gave hints at possible priorities, including a renewed emphasis on preventing school violence and more training for staff on threat assessment, which can help schools identify and act on potential threats. The district is also moving forward with a new effort to boost stagnant math scores on state tests, Logan said, an initiative that had already started.
Board and community members welcomed Logan to the district.
“Dr. Logan has been superintendent for about 40 hours and is hitting the ground running,” Board President Marque Snow said. “Thank you for choosing OPS.”
Suzy Anderson, president of Service Employees International Union Local 226, which represents OPS support staff, said she was ready and excited to work with Logan.
“We’re ready to be Logan-ated,” she said.
Logan was hired by the board in January, with a unanimous vote, to replace retiring Superintendent Mark Evans. She was formerly the chief academic officer for the School District of Philadelphia but has spent the past five months visiting Omaha and prepping for her new role.
Logan has visited more than 60 of OPS’s 80-plus schools, attended a retreat with board members last week and has met with clergy, philanthropists and other community leaders.
Between now and September, she said, she’ll continue to drill down into district operations, reviewing construction projects tied to the $409.9 million bond issue voters approved in May, assessing the performance of individual schools and holding listening sessions with parent organizations.
She has plenty of work ahead of her. There’s the Phase 2 bond issue, an ongoing budget crunch that led to millions of dollars worth of cuts earlier this year and the ever-present pressure to boost state test scores.
And just like clockwork, school will start back up again in mid-August. Logan said she plans to hold weekly prep meetings before the first day.
“I believe the best surprise is no surprise,” she said. “The news I want to hear is it was a great, smooth first day, we don’t have any kindergartners who fell asleep on the bus.”
Logan is also shaking up the district’s organizational chart and which central office employees report to which departments.
Among the changes: the five executive directors of school support and supervision, who oversee principals, will now report to the chief academic officer, Melissa Comine. Executive Director Lisa Utterback will now serve as the executive director of student and community services and report directly to Logan.
Logan said Utterback will work closely on school safety, preventing school violence and improving student attendance.
