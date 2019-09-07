Officials and students broke ground Friday at the site of one of two new high schools in the Omaha Public Schools district.
The school, at 60th and L Streets, is expected to be open for the 2022-23 school year.
It will be the first time the district has opened a high school since the 1970s.
“We know that we have needed a school down here in South Omaha for some time,” Superintendent Cheryl Logan said at the groundbreaking event.
The new school will accommodate 1,500 students. The district’s two high schools near the new site — South and Bryan — have a combined 5,000 students, Logan said.
When the school opens, it will welcome ninth and 10th graders. A group of sixth graders from Ashland Park-Robbins Elementary School attended Friday’s ceremony and helped lead the crowd in saying the Pledge of Allegiance. The sixth graders likely will have the option of attending the new school.
School attendance boundaries and a name have not been decided.
The estimated cost of the project is $92 million, funded through bond issues. Another school near 156th and Ida Streets also is set to open in 2022.
The 285,000-square-foot building will sit on the site of the former Ryan High School. The facility will be “flooded with technology” and every square foot will be a teaching space, said Mark Sommer, program manager with Jacobs Engineering Group, the firm overseeing OPS’s bond work.
Classrooms will have marker board walls, and maker studios will be placed around the school. Many of the rooms will have abundant natural light. Digital displays won’t be mounted on walls. Instead, they will be mobile and can be moved around the space.
“Nobody knows what education’s going to look like 20, 30, 40 years from now,” Sommer said. “It’s the most flexible type of facility that can be designed.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.