Former Omaha Public Schools teacher Shad Knutson has been confined to a prison cell since 2013, when he was convicted of two abuse charges related to sexual misconduct with a former middle school student.
But years later, the fallout continues from Knutson’s alleged conduct with several Nathan Hale Magnet Middle School students.
On Monday night, the OPS board approved a $175,000 settlement with one of those girls, a former student who said in a lawsuit that Knutson manipulated her, asked her for sex acts and touched her inappropriately while he was her teacher and a coach.
The former student, now a resident of South Dakota and age 22, filed a federal lawsuit against OPS and former Nathan Hale administrators Susan Colvin and Wesley Dacus last year.
In the lawsuit, the former student said Knutson touched her inappropriately and persuaded her to expose herself to him.
When she and her parents reported Knutson in 2009 to Colvin, then the school’s principal, the lawsuit states that OPS administrators did not call police or child protective services, or conduct a proper investigation of Knutson. Instead, the lawsuit says that the girl was suspended for making false allegations and that school leaders forced her to transfer to another middle school across town.
“Not only was the plaintiff sexually abused and discriminated against by an employee of OPS, but when plaintiff came forward to tell the truth about its employee’s misconduct, she was called a liar and shipped off to another school thereby further exacerbating her emotional distress and injuries,” the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit maintains that three weeks after the girl reported Knutson, another student in his class reported similar allegations, including inappropriate messages from Knutson and a request to see that student’s breasts.
The suit accuses OPS and the former Nathan Hale administrators of negligence, failing to provide a safe and secure environment for the former student and inflicting further emotional distress by not stopping Knutson sooner or referring the allegations to authorities.
Knutson was arrested in 2011 and charged with three felony counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child, stemming from allegations made by three female students in 2008, 2009 and 2010. He was later fired by OPS.
He was ultimately convicted of two abuse charges related to a months-long illicit relationship he instigated with a fourth former student with whom he exchanged thousands of phone calls and text messages. Now 41, he is serving a prison sentence of nine to 14 years at the Omaha Correctional Center and is a registered sex offender.
A jury acquitted Knutson on allegations that he made lewd comments, touched or otherwise sexually harassed three other underage students, including the plaintiff. Jurors said that the girls’ stories were credible but that OPS administrators’ delays in reporting the allegations hindered investigators’ ability to collect corroborating evidence.
After the Knutson case, OPS changed its abuse reporting procedures in 2012 amid complaints that the district sat on those allegations. In accordance with state law, OPS staff must now notify law enforcement officials within 24 hours of a sexual misconduct allegation by a student.
Colvin later moved to an administrative job at OPS headquarters. She retired from the district in August 2017. Dacus retired in June 2014 but still works as a substitute teacher, an OPS spokeswoman said.
A separate civil suit is still pending against Knutson.
“We have amicably resolved our claims and have no issues with the defendants and cannot discuss it further,” Richard McGowan, the former student’s attorney, said about the settlement with OPS. “We look forward to our trial with Shad Knutson, who has not been released by any agreement.”
The settlement does not constitute admission of liability by OPS and also includes a confidentiality clause. The district’s insurer will cover $100,000, and OPS will have to pay $75,000 from its general fund budget.
This is the only settlement OPS has paid out in relation to the Knutson case, officials said.
The board voted 6-1 to approve the settlement, with board member Ben Perlman voting no. Afterward, Perlman said he was not commenting on the merits of the case but said he thinks such settlements don’t do anything to discourage inappropriate behavior. He’d prefer that cases go to trial.
“When serious allegations are made ... involving students in a school, I’d like to know what happened so it never happens again,” he said.
OPS faces another federal lawsuit tied to teacher sexual misconduct. A separate lawsuit was filed last year on behalf of a former Alfonza W. Davis Middle School student who was sexually assaulted by teacher Brian Robeson.
Robeson is serving a 40-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree sexual assault.
(1) comment
I don't understand why this lawsuit was delayed so long, but, if it is true, Knutson, should have received much more than 9-14 years. Why wasn't every count sentence be consecutive? This should be a 50-70 year sentence. There are some crimes that can not be tolerated, and predator teachers taking sexual advantage of their students is one of them. THis guy will have more victims and those victim's blood will be on the judge and prosecutors in this case. Shame.
