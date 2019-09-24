L. Donovan Schuler had a beautiful baritone voice that led to a long and successful career in music, said his daughter, Chrisa McQuiddy.
Born in Laurel, Nebraska, he earned a bachelor’s degree from Wayne State College and a master’s degree from Northwestern University. Both degrees were in music.
He began his teaching career in Oakland, Nebraska, then moved on to Omaha Central High School and, finally, to Omaha Westside.
“He made a huge impact on thousands of students,” McQuiddy said.
Schuler died this month at Oxbow Living Center in Ashland, Nebraska. He was 91.
He also directed several choirs outside of school, starting at age 14 with the Methodist Church in Laurel. He then directed a church choir in Oakland and was the longtime music director at First Presbyterian Church in Omaha.
In addition, he was in charge of Omaha’s Die Meistersingers and directed the German American Society choir.
He married his high school sweetheart, Alice, 71 years ago. She survives him.
Schuler was also a square-dance caller, and, with his wife, loved ballroom dancing.
“They were a sight to behold on the dance floor,” their daughter said. “Even their license plate was LUV2WLZ.”
Schuler also liked target shooting and was a skilled handyman.
“He was a quiet man of faith. He was very disciplined — he had authority in the classroom — but was merciful and forgiving,” McQuiddy said.
Survivors include son Mitch, daughter Lisa Silvey, three brothers, six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
