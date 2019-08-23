Contrary to an email that went out to students and parents at Lincoln’s North Star High School, the entire student body didn’t have to serve detention over lunch.

A detention notification intended for a handful of students who were tardy the previous day went to all Lincoln North Star students. And their parents.

An error in the computer-generated email system caused the mass notification, a Lincoln Public Schools spokeswoman said Thursday.

The school’s principal realized the error Thursday morning and got on the intercom to let students know that the all-school message was an accident. He then emailed parents about the mistake.

“I apologize for any confusion or anxiety this may have caused,” Principal Ryan Zabawa said in the message to parents.

Kelsey covers health and fitness for The World-Herald.

