Six Nebraska schools have been recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2019.

The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

The schools are Columbian Elementary School in Omaha Public Schools; Elkhorn Middle School in Elkhorn Public Schools; Lincoln Montessori Elementary School in Norfolk Public Schools; Mount Michael Benedictine School in Elkhorn and St. Wenceslaus Catholic School, both in the Archdiocese of Omaha Catholic Schools district; and Sidney High School in Sidney Public Schools.

All six Nebraska schools were honored in the Exemplary High Performing Schools category.

Now in its 37th year, the blue ribbon program has recognized more than 9,000 schools.

