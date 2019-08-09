A “Hamburg Strong” banner hangs in the hallway of Marnie Simons Elementary in Hamburg, Iowa. The Hamburg Community School District, hammered by spring flooding, will start Aug. 23 with about 20% fewer students.
A “Hamburg Strong” banner hangs in the hallway of Marnie Simons Elementary in Hamburg, Iowa. The Hamburg Community School District, hammered by spring flooding, will start Aug. 23 with about 20% fewer students.
Signs were placed in the HESCO barriers that were used as levees in Hamburg, Iowa.
Dylan Barrett, left, and Colton Pabst paint a set of stairs at Marnie Simons Elementary in Hamburg, Iowa.
The HESCO barriers that were used as levees are starting to sprout weeds in Hamburg, Iowa.
Dylan Barrett paints a set of stairs at Marnie Simons Elementary in Hamburg, Iowa.
The HESCO barriers that were used as levees are starting to sprout weeds in Hamburg, Iowa.
Marnie Simons Elementary is undergoing repairs in Hamburg, Iowa.
On the first day of school in one Iowa district, there will be some empty desks.
The Hamburg Community School District, hammered by spring flooding, will start Aug. 23 with about 20% fewer students.
“We lost 200 homes, and there’s just nowhere for families to come back to,” Superintendent Mike Wells said.
On the eve of a new school year, Iowa and Nebraska districts in hard-hit areas are dealing with displaced students — both losing and gaining them — and expecting some students will enter school still traumatized by their ordeal.
School leaders say they’re determined to make things as normal as possible for them, aware that for some kids, school can be the most consistent and stable thing in their lives.
Hamburg, a town of 1,200 people, saw families scatter into other communities where housing was available.
Last spring, in the immediate aftermath of the flooding, Hamburg, the Bellevue Public Schools and other districts tried to keep things normal. They sent buses into other districts to transport students made homeless by the flooding back to their home school. But since then, as those families take up stable residence elsewhere and lose their homeless status, transporting them from a neighboring district is no longer possible.
“They’re out of luck,” Wells said. “If they want to come to our school, they’re going to have to transport themselves. And a lot of those families lost their cars and lost their homes. They don’t have means to get back and forth, so they’ll be forced to go to other schools, which is sad. Sad for our kids.”
While displaced families are the most serious challenge for Hamburg schools, there are lesser concerns.
From March through July 19, the school served as the supply center for Fremont County flood relief.
“We basically had a Walmart set up in our gym, and in our shop area was our food bank,” Wells said.
The gym floor was damaged from the coming and going of pallets of supplies and from workers’ boots carrying in gravel.
Only last week were workers able to begin sanding down and sealing the floor.
“That will delay us at least a week for junior high volleyball,” he said.
Carpet and tiles needed replacing, too, he said.
Flooding also forced the Hamburg Fire Department to relocate its trucks and pumpers to the school’s gravel parking lot.
In mid-July, the waters receded and the trucks were removed, but the lot is “in shambles,” he said.
Some area roads are still closed, making bus routes longer.
On the positive side, he said, the Hamburg schools have a great teaching staff.
And the schools have gotten enough donations that every student can have free school supplies, he said.
Shenandoah Iowa Community Schools Superintendent Kerri Nelson said it’s still too early to tell how many displaced Hamburg students may have moved to her district.
Shenandoah, about 25 miles from Hamburg, was lucky, she said. The flooding only nipped at its edges.
“Those kids are going somewhere,” Nelson said. “It’s whether they’re going to land in Sidney or Shenandoah or even some in Council Bluffs.”
She said her district will welcome families and try to understand their circumstances and assist them.
“I really feel for the families because they’re in a difficult position, she said. “Schools are pretty resilient. We tend to find ways to serve students and tend to find ways to adjust and overcome. But families, they need a lot of support right now.”
Devin Embray, superintendent of the Glenwood Community School District, said he won’t know for a couple of weeks how the severe flooding in Pacific Junction will affect his enrollment.
He said 144 students were displaced.
“We think we’re going to be as normal as we can be,” he said.
In the Fremont Public Schools in Nebraska, 550 students were displaced, 10% of enrollment, Superintendent Mark Shepard said.
Some were displaced only for a few days, some longer, he said.
He said Fremont officials were encouraged by the high summer school attendance at a school serving the flooded area, Washington Elementary.
“We have not had additional requests for transfer paperwork or student records to be forwarded on to another district, which is always the key indicator as to whether or not you’re losing students,” he said.
Shepard said a bigger concern is students suffering from lingering stress.
After the flood last spring, he said, the first rainstorm caused students at one elementary school to cry, worried that the river would flood again.
On the plus side, one district split by a bridge wash-out has been reconnected with a temporary road.
People in the towns of Genoa and Silver Creek can get back and forth on a temporary “shoo-fly” road that runs around the collapsed Highway 39 bridge.
Last spring, officials in the Twin River district serving those towns had to set up a makeshift school in Silver Creek where students learned via teleconferencing on laptops.
In Niobrara, school starts next week, and folks were still waiting Tuesday for Highway 12 west of town to reopen.
Margaret Sandoz, superintendent of the Niobrara Public Schools, said everyone’s eager to see the town reconnected with Niobrara State Park, an important contributor to the local economy.
“That’s going to really boost spirits and hopefully get people feeling better about the future and how we can continue to move forward from that catastrophic event that occurred in March,” Sandoz said.
People watch from the Huron Street bridge as water from Willow Creek flows just under bridge in Missouri Valley, Iowa on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Both Iowa and Nebraska were hit hard by flooding earlier this year and are in need of the disaster aid. Bell Creek, on the east side of Arlington, Nebraska flooded parts of the town on Thursday, March 14.
Brent Schwindt of Norfolk, Nebraska, holds his son Paul, 4 months, as his wife Lacey Hansen sleeps on a blow up mattress at Lutheran High Northeast on Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Norfolk. The school was being used as an evacuation shelter for people affected by flooding in the area.
Adam Jensen races to load his Lincoln Navigator outside his home near Mayne and Condron Streets in Valley, Nebraska. With three kids and a dog they plan to head to a hotel in Iowa. Valley residents were ordered to evacuate because of flooding on Friday, March 15, 2019.
At sunrise, Norfolk City Engineer Steven Rames inspects the levy next to the Northeast Community College on Friday, March 15, 2019, in Norfolk, Nebraska. Rames said the levy was stable and that the water had dropped 8 to 9 feet.
Anthony Thomson, left, and Melody Walton make their way out of the flooded blocks near 1st and M Streets after a visit to Melody's house where they loaded up supplies in Fremont, Nebraska on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Bonnie Warner, Barb Pierce, Katie Cameron and Amanda Pierce cheer for a convoy of Hy-Vee trucks escorted by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Army National on Sunday, March 17, 2019. The trucks delivered much needed supplies to the city that was surrounded by floodwaters.
Hy-Vee staff rush to offload a convoy of trucks that were escorted by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Army National Guard Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Fremont, Neb. The trucks delivered much needed supplies to the city that was surrounded by floodwaters.
People gather in downtown Hamburg, Iowa to watch the floodwaters creep closer to a barrier built on Sunday, March 17, 2019. The levee protecting the town from the floodwaters of the Missouri River broke, flooding the town.
Amelia Fritz, left, hugs her daughter Heather Rockwell in Glenwood, Iowa on Monday, March 18, 2019. They were evacuated from Pacific Junction, Iowa after floodwaters hit the town. They are part of 15 relatives all staying in the same house or in a camper in the front driveway.
Shawn Shonerd, left, and his partner Andrew Bauer, who live in Bellwood Lakes are surrounded by large chunks of ice Monday March 18, 2019 after the historic flooding along the Platte River days prior in Bellwood, Nebraska.
The junction of Highway 275 and Highway 91 is flooded on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 just north of Scribner, Nebraska.
Cody Stump walks through a flooded street in Hooper, Nebraska, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
High water rolls through a street in Hooper, Nebraska, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
High water floods a street in Hooper, Nebraska, near a trailer park on March 13.
High water floods a street in Hooper, Nebraska, near an old bank building on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Standing water from melting snow and rain reflects the evening sky as a truck travels north on Highway 275 near Fremont, Nebraska, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Crews from the Ashland, Mead and Yutan Fire and Rescue assist with evacuating the final residents in Ashland, Nebraska om Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Crews from the Ashland, Mead and Yutan Fire and Rescue assist with evacuating the final residents in Ashland, Nebraska Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Keith Bell surveys the water levels as floodwaters continue to rise near Salt Creek in Ashland, Nebraska, Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Sean Hanger, of Ashland and his son Aiden, navigate the floodwaters which continue to rise near Jack Anderson Ball Park in Ashland, Nebraska, Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Floodwaters continue to rise as mailboxes are consumed near Furnas Street and N. 15th Street in Ashland, Nebraska, Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Residents are rescued from a flooded area near Missouri Valley, Iowa on Thursday March 14, 2019.
Jenna Muntz stands behind a row of sandbags as she takes a photo of the rising floodwaters in Cedar Creek, Nebraska on Thursday, March 14, 2019.
A semitrailer truck that tried crossing Bell Creek in Arlington, Nebraska, was swept off the road by fast moving floodwaters.
Blake Japp pulls his remote control truck out of the water while playing in the shallow floodwaters of Bell Creek on Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Arlington, Nebraska.
Bell Creek, on the east side of Arlington, Nebraska flooded parts of the town on March 14.
People navigate over giant chunks of ice that were thrown by floodwaters near River Resort in Yutan, Neb Thursday March 14, 2019.
A flooded home near Mosquito Creek in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Two corn cobs float in floodwaters near Mosquito Creek in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Thursday, March 14, 2019.
A Blackhawk helicopter hovers over Waterloo on Friday March 15.
A cow makes his way through floodwaters near Columbus, Nebraska on Friday, March 15, 2019.
A house is surrounded by floodwaters near Waterloo, Nebraska on Friday, March 15, 2019.
Floodwaters run through the town of Rogers, Nebraska on Friday, March 15, 2019.
Highway 75's northbound lane is closed due to flooding near MerrittÕs Beach RV Park on Friday, March 15, 2019.
Cars drive drive across a flooded Platte River on Highway 50 just north of Louisville on Friday, March 15.
Water covers a road near Valley, Nebraska on Friday, March 15, 2019.
Motorists are forced to turn around as West Maple Road west of 216th Street is closed as floodwaters rise over the road near the Elkhorn River in Elkhorn, Nebraska, Friday, March 15, 2019.
A crowd of people gather to overlook the floodwaters which continue to rise along the Missouri River in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, Friday, March 15, 2019.
Homes, vehicles and RV's are submerged in floodwaters that continue to rise along the Missouri River in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, Friday, March 15, 2019.
CJ Cunningham holds his German shorthair Cazz after they were rescued from the King Lake area Friday, March 15, 2019.
Water flows over Highway 30 between Fremont and Arlington, Nebraska on March 15.