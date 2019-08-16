A robbery in the vicinity of three Westside schools triggered brief lockouts at the school buildings Friday morning.
Resource officers initiated the lockouts at Westside High School, Westside Middle School and Westgate Elementary School.
A lockout means there is something going on outside the school that could pose a threat to those inside. During the lockout, students who are outside are brought in, exterior doors are checked to make sure they are locked, and no one is allowed in or out of the building.
Inside the school during a lockout, it’s generally business as usual.
According to Omaha police, officers responded at 10:37 a.m. to a report of a robbery by a man with a ski mask and a gun at Bank of the West at 8707 West Center Road.
District spokeswoman Brandi Paul said the lockout at the high school was lifted within five minutes. The lockouts at the other schools remained in effect a few minutes longer while police searched for a suspect.
She said all students and staff were safe.
